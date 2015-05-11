VIDEO: The Dead Daisies studio diary part 3

In the third part of the video series following rock supergroup The Dead Daisies as they make second album Revolución, the band continue working in Sydney, Australia and enter the vocal recording stage with frontman John Corabi.

The Dead Daisies include Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed and Richard Fortus, plus former Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake bassist Marco Mendoza and one-time Mötley Crüe vocalist Corabi. Completing the line-up isdrummer Jackie Barnes (Tin Lids/Jimmy Barnes) and guitarist David Lowry (MINK, Red Phoenix).

Revolución will be released on June 1 and The Dead Daisies will play Download festival on June 14