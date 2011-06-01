VIDEO: Arctic Monkeys post Suck It And See studio footage

Image 1 of 5 Pictured: James Ford at the desk Arctic Monkeys Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Candice Lawler/Retna Ltd/Corbis) Arctic Monkeys Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis) Alex Turner Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Steven C. Mitchell/epa/Corbis) Matt Helders Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: David Atlas/Retna Ltd/Corbis) Alex Turner and Nick O'Malley

Here's a fairly insightful video of Arctic Monkeys in LA's Sound City Studios recording upcoming fourth LP, Suck It And See. For this particular shoot, the band can be seen working on album opener She's Thunderstorms.

Queue spinning tape, copious smoking, and an intimate moment between mainman Alex turner and producer James Ford trying to figure out the subtleties of a second verse chord change.

Suck It And See is out 6 June, but you can already stream the entire album below…