VIDEO: Arctic Monkeys post Suck It And See studio footage

By

New album streaming in full, too

Here's a fairly insightful video of Arctic Monkeys in LA's Sound City Studios recording upcoming fourth LP, Suck It And See. For this particular shoot, the band can be seen working on album opener She's Thunderstorms.

Queue spinning tape, copious smoking, and an intimate moment between mainman Alex turner and producer James Ford trying to figure out the subtleties of a second verse chord change.

Suck It And See is out 6 June, but you can already stream the entire album below…