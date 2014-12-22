Total Guitar Reader Awards 2014: best signature guitar

We raved about the Kurt Cobain Jaguar upon its initial release in 2011, and the latest edition features all the same mods, but comes with an NOS (New Old Stock) finish.

If the road-worn look isn't your bag, this is the one for you. Everything else we loved about the original is pretty much unchanged and it's a versatile axe, capable of much more than simply aping Nirvana tones.

5 out of 5

Read our full Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar NOS review

