Thomann wins European E-Commerce Award

Thomann collect the European Online Retailer Of The Year award.

Online music equipment retailer Thomann has been awarded the title of European Online Retailer Of The Year at the 2011 Global E-Commerce Summit in Barcelona.

The award was handed out at a ceremonial dinner at Casa Llotja de Mar last Wednesday (25 May). The judging panel was comprised of members of the national industry associations, as well as leaders from the world of e-commerce.

The judges praised Thomann for "demonstrating the ability to tap into a market segment that a few years ago nobody believed could be served through internet retail."

This is the third year that the Global E-Commerce Summit has taken place, but the first time the European E-Commerce Awards have been handed out.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Thomann.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter