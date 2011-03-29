Take part in the Vox Busking Sessions at Camden Crawl

This year's Crawl runs April 30 and May 1 Bank Holiday weekend.

PRESS RELEASE: Vox Amplification are joining forces with Gaymers Camden Crawl and are calling on all aspiring musicians to come and take part in the Vox Busking Sessions at the Camden Eye.

The sessions will run from 1pm to 6pm on both days of the festival, with a few secret performances thrown in too.

The 2011 Gaymers Camden Crawl, scheduled for Saturday April 30 and Sunday May 1 Bank Holiday weekend will mark the 10th birthday for the Camden Crawl since its inception in 1995.

The VOX Busking Sessions will provide an ideal opportunity for solo artists and small groups to take the stage and showcase their material at this unique event in London, over the May Bank Holiday Weekend.

Vox will provide you with a Samson Microphone, a Vox AC30, a Samson PA, and a Small Mapex drum kit.

Log onto www.voxamps.com/uk/promotions/camden-crawl-2011-vox-entry and submit your details for your chance to be selected.

Visit the Camden Crawl site for full information and up to date line up announcements.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Vox Busking Sessions.

...