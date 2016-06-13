Summer NAMM 2016: Martin introduces new 00-18 and adds Fishman preamps to 17 Series acoustic guitars
Introduction: round 3
SUMMER NAMM 2016: We can't be sure, but we think this is the last of Martin's Summer NAMM announcements. First came the show specials, then the more affordable X and Junior updates, and now the acoustic giant has expanded the 18 and 15 Series, and upgraded its 17 Series, which was first revealed at Winter NAMM.
So, the 17s now have the option of Fishman Matrix VT Enhance preamps, but there's also a whole new 00-18 and GPC-15ME to contend with - read on for all the info…
Martin GPC-15ME
The GPC-15ME boasts an all-mahogany build for its Grand Performance cutaway body, and the modified low oval neck makes for effortless playability up and down the East Indian rosewood fingerboard, apparently.
Electro-keen guitarists will be pleased to note the appearance of Fishman's Matrix VT Enhance electronics here, too.
Martin 00-18
This update of the 00-18V format packs a scallop-braced Sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides, while its short 24.9” scale paired with a modified low oval neck shape and high performance taper promises fast action and playability.
Other tweaks include an East Indian rosewood headplate, plus an ebony fingerboard and bridge.
Martin 00L-17E
As well as the Fishman Matrix VT Enhance tech that's onboard, we're very fond of the Black Smoke satin finish that adorns this Grand Concert model, accentuated by cream-coloured ivoroid binding and pickguard.
Tonewood-wise, it's packing a solid Sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides, while a Guatemalan rosewood bridge and modified low oval neck with high-performance taper round off the spec. It's also available in Whiskey Sunset, should you so desire.
Martin 000-17E
A snazzy Whiskey Sunset finish decorates the Sitka spruce top here, while mahogany provides the back and sides - again, a Guatemalan rosewood bridge and modified low oval neck with high-performance taper make an appearance.
The Fishman Matrix VT Enhance is, of course, included, while Black Smoke finishing is also available for this one.
Martin 00-17SE
A Grand Concert model available in Black Smoke and Whiskey Sunset, the 00-17E pairs a Sitka spruce top with mahogany back and sides, and also packs a Guatemalan rosewood bridge and modified low oval neck with high-performance taper.
As you'd expect from the E (electro) suffix, Fishman's Matrix VT Enhance is provided, ready for plugging in.