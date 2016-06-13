Summer NAMM 2016: Martin introduces new 00-18 and adds Fishman preamps to 17 Series acoustic guitars

SUMMER NAMM 2016: We can't be sure, but we think this is the last of Martin's Summer NAMM announcements. First came the show specials, then the more affordable X and Junior updates, and now the acoustic giant has expanded the 18 and 15 Series, and upgraded its 17 Series, which was first revealed at Winter NAMM.

So, the 17s now have the option of Fishman Matrix VT Enhance preamps, but there's also a whole new 00-18 and GPC-15ME to contend with - read on for all the info…