NAMM 2016: Martin introduces new 17 and 15 Series acoustic guitars and expands Premier Standard Series

NAMM 2016: After dazzling us with its John Lennon D-28 and D-222 anniversary dreadnoughts, Martin has finally lifted the lid on its new core line models for 2016, including new 17 and 15 series acoustic guitars , plus an expansion of the Premier Standard Series.

Three guitars make up the all-acoustic 17 Series – which feature Black Smoke and Whiskey Sunset burst finishes – while the 15 Series adds two new electro-acoustic cutaway models, featuring Fishman's Matrix VT Enhance system.

Read more: Faith Naked Neptune Electro Black Satin

New cutaway models have also been added to the 18, 28 and 35 Standard Series, which now equip the new Aura VT Enhance system from Fishman, offering Aura imaging specifically made for each guitar model – click through the gallery for a closer look at each of the new models.