NAMM 2016: Martin introduces new 17 and 15 Series acoustic guitars and expands Premier Standard Series
Introduction
NAMM 2016: After dazzling us with its John Lennon D-28 and D-222 anniversary dreadnoughts, Martin has finally lifted the lid on its new core line models for 2016, including new 17 and 15 series acoustic guitars, plus an expansion of the Premier Standard Series.
Three guitars make up the all-acoustic 17 Series – which feature Black Smoke and Whiskey Sunset burst finishes – while the 15 Series adds two new electro-acoustic cutaway models, featuring Fishman's Matrix VT Enhance system.
Read more: Faith Naked Neptune Electro Black Satin
New cutaway models have also been added to the 18, 28 and 35 Standard Series, which now equip the new Aura VT Enhance system from Fishman, offering Aura imaging specifically made for each guitar model – click through the gallery for a closer look at each of the new models.
Martin 00L-17 Black Smoke
- Sloped shoulder Grand Concert
- Solid Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides
- Black Smoke finish with grained ivoroid binding and pickguard
- Straightline Guatemalan rosewood bridge
- Modified low oval neck with Performing Artist taper
- Also available in Whiskey Sunset burst
Martin 000-17 Whiskey Sunset
- Auditorium model
- Whiskey Sunset burst finish
- Solid Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides
- Guatemalan rosewood fingerboard and bridge
- Modified low oval neck with Performing Artist taper
- Also available in Black Smoke
Martin 00-17S Black Smoke
- Grand Concert model
- Satin Black Smoke finish with grained ivoroid binding
- Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides
- Guatemalan rosewood fingerboard and bridge
- Also available in Whiskey Sunset burst
Martin DC-15ME
- Dreadnought acoustic-electric cutaway
- All-mahogany body
- East Indian rosewood fingerboard and bridge
- Fishman Matrix VT Enhance electronics
Martin OMC-15ME
- Orchestra acoustic-electric cutaway
- Mahogany top, back and sides
- East Indian rosewood fingerboard and bridge
- Modified low oval neck with Performing Artist taper
- Fishman Matrix VR Enhance electronics
Martin DC-18E
- Dreadnought acoustic-electric cutaway
- Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides
- Black ebony fingerboard and bridge with tortoise colour binding and matching pickguard
- Fishman Aura VT Enhance electronics with soundhole-mounted volume and tone controls
Martin OMC-18E
- Acoustic-electric cutaway model
- Solid Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides
- Black ebony fingerboard and bridge with tortoise colour binding and matching pickguard
- Fishman Aura VT Enhance electronics
Martin GPC-18E
- Grand Performance acoustic-electric cutaway
- Solid Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides
- Black ebony fingerboard and bridge with tortoise colour binding and matching pickguard
- Modified low oval neck with Performing Artist taper
- Fishman Aura VT Enhance electronics
Martin DC-28E
- Dreadnought acoustic-electric cutaway
- Solid Sitka spruce top, East Indian rosewood back and sides
- Black ebony fingerboard and bridge with matching black pickguard
- Fishman Aura VT Enhance electronics
Martin OMC-28E
- Orchestra acoustic-electric cutaway
- Solid Sitka spruce top, East Indian rosewood back and sides
- Black ebony fingerboard and bridge with matching black pickguard
- Fishman Aura VT Enhance electronics
Martin GPC-28E
- Grand Performance acoustic-electric cutaway
- Solid Sitka spruce top, East Indian rosewood back and sides
- Black ebony fingerboard and bridge with matching black pickguard
- Fishman Aura VT Enhance electronics
Martin DC-35E
- Acoustic-electric dreadnought cutaway
- Sitka spruce top, East Indian rosewood sides, three-piece back
- Black ebony fingerboard and bridge with matching black pickguard
- Martin SP Lifespan Phosphor Bronze strings
- Fishman Aura VT Enhance system
Martin OMC-35E
- Orchestra acoustic-electric cutaway
- Solid Sitka spruce top, East Indian rosewood sides and three-piece back
- Black ebony fingerboard and bridge with matching black pickguard
- Fishman Aura VT Enhance electronics with soundhole tone and volume controls
- Battery box integrated into endpin jack
Martin GPC-35E
- Grand Performance acoustic-electric cutaway
- Solid Sitka spruce top, East Indian rosewood sides and three-piece back
- Black ebony fingerboard and bridge with matching black pickguard
- Fishman Aura VT Enhance electronics