Summer NAMM 2016: Martin reveals new dreadnought and LE Cowboy acoustic guitars

SUMMER NAMM 2016: Martin never rocks up to a NAMM show without a bevy of new acoustic guitars, and this time around, the company continues its year-long celebration of 100 years of the Martin dreadnought with a pair of new dreads, plus an updated LE Cowboy. First up…

Martin CS-Bluegrass-16

£5,799/$7,999

Limited to 100 instruments, the CS-Bluegrass is all about bluegrass tones and classic style, as indicated by the herringbone top inlay with large soundhole and antique top toner, and grained ivoroid binding.

Elsewhere, an ebony fingerboard and bridge are paired with an Adirondack spruce top with Vintage Tone System, as well as Guatemalan rosewood back and sides plus hide glue construction.

