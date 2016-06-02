Summer NAMM 2016: Martin reveals new dreadnought and LE Cowboy acoustic guitars
SUMMER NAMM 2016: Martin never rocks up to a NAMM show without a bevy of new acoustic guitars, and this time around, the company continues its year-long celebration of 100 years of the Martin dreadnought with a pair of new dreads, plus an updated LE Cowboy. First up…
£5,799/$7,999
Limited to 100 instruments, the CS-Bluegrass is all about bluegrass tones and classic style, as indicated by the herringbone top inlay with large soundhole and antique top toner, and grained ivoroid binding.
Elsewhere, an ebony fingerboard and bridge are paired with an Adirondack spruce top with Vintage Tone System, as well as Guatemalan rosewood back and sides plus hide glue construction.
Martin D-1 Authentic 1931
Based on the very first Martin-branded dreadnought, this 12-fretter promises to be as faithful as they come, with hide glue construction, a Vintage Gloss finish, Adirondack spruce top with Vintage Tone System, and mahogany back and sides.
Matching the original’s tonewoods, CITES Certified Brazilian rosewood is used for the headplate, fingerboard, bridge and end piece.
Martin LE Cowboy 2016
Like the LE Cowboy 2015 before it, the LE Cowboy 2016 is only available in its designated year. It’s crafted from a solid Sitka spruce top with Vintage Tone System, and decorated with artwork by cowboy artist William Matthews.
Elsewhere, the guitar’s auditorium 12-fret body features quilted mahogany back and sides, grained ivoroid binding, modified low oval neck, ebony fingerboard and bridge, plus cowboy-themed artwork on the headstock.