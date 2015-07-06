SUMMER NAMM 2015: Martin announces six new acoustic guitars

SUMMER NAMM 2015: Never one to shy away from stunningly decorated acoustic guitars , Martin has unveiled a sextet of eye-catching new models for Summer NAMM 2015.

Perhaps most notable of these new guitars is the Martin LE-Cowboy-2015, a 000-12 fret that features an exclusive design from watercolour artist William Matthews.

Elsewhere, the guitar features a Sitka spruce top finished with Martin's Vintage Tone System (VTS) torrefaction process, plus goncalo alves back and sides.

The Martin LE-Cowboy-2015 is only available in 2015 - scroll through the gallery for more Martins…