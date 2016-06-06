Summer NAMM 2016: Martin lifts the lid on 9 new acoustic guitars, including Dreadnought Junior Sapele

SUMMER NAMM 2016: There's just no stopping Martin. The dust had barely settled on the acoustic guitar juggernaut's last batch of announcements before a whopping nine more models landed in our inbox.

As opposed to last week's high-end offerings, this latest batch lies in the mid-priced range, with new additions to the popular Junior line and Road Series, plus seven new X Series models. We've got a lot to get through, so head on through the gallery for all the goss…

