Summer NAMM 2016: Martin lifts the lid on 9 new acoustic guitars, including Dreadnought Junior Sapele
Introduction
SUMMER NAMM 2016: There's just no stopping Martin. The dust had barely settled on the acoustic guitar juggernaut's last batch of announcements before a whopping nine more models landed in our inbox.
As opposed to last week's high-end offerings, this latest batch lies in the mid-priced range, with new additions to the popular Junior line and Road Series, plus seven new X Series models. We've got a lot to get through, so head on through the gallery for all the goss…
Martin Dreadnought Junior 2 Sapele
Offering a tonal tweak to last year's hugely popular - and very well-reviewed - Dreadnought Junior, this sequel of sorts features a sapele top, back and sides, while retaining the original's big bass and easy playability.
A Richlite fingerboard and bridge, plus hand-rubbed body and neck finish, round off the spec, while an electro version with Fishman Sonitone electronics is available for £599/$799.
Martin Road Series DRSG
Offering a Sitka spruce top with siris back and sides, this dreadnought promises to be a great-sounding instrument.
Elsewhere, Richlite is the material of choice for fingerboard and bridge, while a gloss body, hand-rubbed neck finish and Fishman Sonitone electronics should make for a road-ready instrument.
Martin X Series DCXAE Black
This dreadnought cutaway pairs a Jett black high-pressure laminate top, back and sides with a Richlite fingerboard and bridge. Fishman's Sonitone electronics are onboard, too.
Martin X Series DCX1RAE
A 14-fret dreadnought cutaway, this acoustic is made from a Sitka spruce top and rosewood-patterned high pressure laminate back and sides.
A hand-rubbed top and neck finish is accompanied by - you guessed it - Fishman's Sonitone electronics.
Martin DCX1AE
Like the DCX1RAE, the DCX1AE packs a Sitka spruce top, but this time, it's paired with a mahogany-patterned high-pressure laminate for the back and sides.
The hand-rubbed top and neck finish are also present and correct, as are the Richlite fingerboard and bridge, plus Fishman Sonitone electronics.
Martin X Series GPCXAE Black
This Grand Performance cutaway model is an all-Jett black high-pressure laminate affair, while the Richlite fingerboard and bridge, and Fishman Sonitone VT electronics make for a durable, playable acoustic.
Martin X Series GPCX1RAE
Similar to the GPCXAE, the GPCX1RAE is a Grand Performance shape, but this time offers a Sitka spruce top with rosewood-patterned high-pressure laminate back and sides.
As you'd expect by now, it has a Richlite fingerboard and bridge, plus Fishman Sonitone electronics.
Martin X Series GPCX1AE
This one's the same as the GPCX1RAE, but instead delivers mahogany-patterned high-pressure laminate back and sides along with its Sitka spruce top. The rest of the specs remain as per the GPCX1RAE.
Martin X Series OMCXAE Black
The OMCXAE's 000-14 fret cutaway shape is complemented by all-Jett black high-pressure laminate construction, while the Fishman Sonitone VT electronics make it an electro contender, too.