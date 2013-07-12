SUMMER NAMM 2013: Blackstar announces LT pedal range

Small and affordable - just how we like our pedals

SUMMER NAMM 2013: Blackstar has rolled out the LT range of compact guitar effects pedals in Nashville.

The new stomp boxes, which include the LT Boost, LT Drive, LT Dist, LT Metal and LT Dual are the first tranche of a new series of pedals which will eventually include modulation and time-based effects, as well as more gain options.

The pedals are due in stores by the autumn, and with US prices starting at $79.99 (approximately £53), the LT range is clearly going to be the top of many a guitarist's Christmas list come the end of the year.

Blackstar press release

Blackstar Amplification has added the affordable LT range of compact boost, overdrive and distortion pedals. Tonally derived from Blackstar's award-winning HT pedal range, these new pedals offer high-quality sonic performance, tube-like responsiveness, and rugged metal housing for durability.

Each pedal in the range can be powered by a 9V battery, as well as an optional mains adaptor, and can be easily incorporated into a player's existing pedal board.

All pedals in the range feature high integrity buffered bypass and silent switching. In addition, the LT DIST, LT-Metal and LT Dual models offer the lowest cost option ever for players who want to experience Blackstar's patented ISF control, which enables players to take their sound from UK to US and anywhere in between.

The following models are included in the LT range:

LT BOOST

• Continuously variable boost

• Bass and Treble 'cut and boost' controls for tonal refinement

LT DRIVE

• Overdrive pedal with simple and versatile Gain, Level, Tone layout

• Sonically based on Blackstar's HT-Drive tube pedal for a robust tone

LT DIST

• Simple and versatile distortion pedal with Gain, Level and Tone controls

• Patented ISF control

• Tonal refinement

LT METAL

• Extreme gain and tone

• Easy to use Gain, Level and Tone controls

• Patented ISF control

LT DUAL

• Two Gain and Level-equipped distortion channels

• Shared Tone and patented ISF controls

• Clean boost to high gain drive in a single pedal

• Unique switching - turn a single-channel amp into a 3-channel monster

These pedals mark the start of an ongoing series which will expand to encompass gain, time and modulation-based effects. All models will be available Fall 2013, with US Street pricing as follows: LT Boost - $79.99; LT Drive - $79.99; LT Dist - $99.99; LT Metal - $99.99; LT Dual - $149.99.

For more information about Blackstar Amps, please visit www.blackstaramps.com.