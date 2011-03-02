Solo Week on MusicRadar

With our collective foot planted squarely on the monitor, this is the week that subtlety follows the television set out of the hotel window as MusicRadar celebrates bombast, showmanship and blistering technical skill.

To coincide with the voting frenzy of Guitarist magazine's Greatest Guitar Solo Of All Time poll, MusicRadar presents Solo Week, a collection of star interviews, features and tutorials that focus on that moment in the live set when all eyes and ears are locked on one heroic individual.

And we're not just talking guitar solos either. There will be plenty here throughout the week for drummers, keyboard players and even bassists to enjoy. Yes, that's right. Bass solos. Be afraid...

Keep checking back throughout Solo Week for a truckload of great content.

Here's the story so far:

