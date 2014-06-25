ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: Ah slurs! The good old hammer-on and pull-off. Everyone uses these techniques, don't they? No doubt this is true, but that shouldn't stop you adding a bit of legato to your practise routine.

In this video lesson, we're looking at Celtic folk and American Bluegrass styles where those basic hammer-on and pull-off techniques are often formed into long runs of notes. It is vital then to train your hand to generate plenty of volume in your initial picked notes. Fret hand timing is key, too. Those long runs need steady control and plenty of stamina.

Download the tab/notation for this slurs in folk and bluegrass video lesson here

This acoustic guitar lesson has been brought to you in association with Lowden. Their guitars continue to be the instrument of choice for discerning musicians, including some of the world's most respected guitar players such as Richard Thompson, Pierre Bensusan, Alex DeGrassi, Paul Brady and Thomas Leeb. Be sure to explore the Lowden booth at Acoustic Expo 2014 and take a look at their stunning handmade acoustic guitars.

Will McNicol, your tutor for this lesson, has gained Associate and Licentiate performance diplomas from Trinity College London, and in 2011 was awarded a Fellowship diploma from the College. Composing is a big part of Will's musical life and he has released four albums of original material. Will's playing has won him numerous awards, most notably being Guitarist Magazine's coveted UK Acoustic Guitarist Of The Year 2011.