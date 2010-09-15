Slipknot documentary (sic)nesses coming to theaters

Corey Taylor (#8) will be on the silver screen...for one night only

Slipknot's concert documentary (sic)nesses will be released in the UK on 27 September and the following day in North America. But fans can get a jump on it and see the band on the big screen next week, when the film plays in theaters in select cities for one night only: Wednesday, 22 September.

Click here for a list of theaters in the US and in London which are showing the movie.

The DVD of (sic)nesses features Slipknot's entire performance from the band's headlining show at last year's Download Festival (one of their last to feature bassist Paul Gray, who died last May), a 45-minute film by Clown, plus more bonus footage.

Slipknot have not announced what their plans are following the death of bassist Gray. Frontman Corey Taylor and guitarist Jim Root have recently released the album Audio Secrecy with their other band, Stone Sour