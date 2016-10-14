Skunk Anansie's Ace: my top 6 tips for guitarists

It’s now 22 years since Brit-rockers Skunk Anansie first got together, and 21 years since the release of their scorching debut platter Paranoid & Sunburnt, which set the band on the path to becoming one of the UK’s top alternative rock acts of the 1990s and beyond.

With a total of over six million records sold, Skunk Anansie are still a searing force to be reckoned with. 2016 has so far seen the release of the four-piece’s sixth long player Anarchytecture as well as a hectic summer festival season of shows, while a major Jan/Feb 2017 tour of Europe is currently being prepped.

Skunk’s co-founder and guitarist Ace is also a highly respected tutor, presiding over his own guitar school The Ace Guitar Academy.

More recently, Ace has been enjoying a senior role at the prestigious Academy Of Contemporary Music (ACM), which has campuses in both Guildford and London.

That makes Ace particularly well qualified to deliver some sound advice for guitarists, but before we crack on with his top tips, he sheds a little light on his role and responsibilities at ACM.

“My official title is Head of Creative Industry Development, which is a grand title, but it really means I’m the outside link into a lot of the actual real world of the music industry,” Ace explains.

“I’m dealing with other artists for masterclasses and appearances, record labels for auditions or when they’re scouting for talent, industry companies for internships and business placements, and loads of other things like that.

“Then, I also put on events, gigs, shows, bootcamps and workshops and all those kinds of things for students to play in. There’s also a lot of real-life stuff, like helping students to actually go out and work on shows and be part of sessions with a main band. We introduce the students to anything in the music business where people can supposedly make money.

We’ve got so many good alumni like The 1975 and The Shires who’ve come through the college

“The department is called Industry Link, and there are 100-150 events every term here, so it’s really busy. It’s amazing, because we’ve got so many good alumni like The 1975 and The Shires who’ve come through the college and come through Industry Link as well because it set them up with the right people and gave them the right places to go. Two guys got industry jobs last week from doing one of our courses.

“We’re the outreach, the real life extra-curricular experience for the students. The vibe of this place is just really energising. I absolutely love it. It’s really good because when you’re in a band all the time, it’s amazing because you can live out your rock and roll fantasy - like I do with Skunk - but at the same time you are in the music business where there’s a lot of negative people and there’s a lot of pressure and there’s money involved.

“You come out here and there’s just pure creativity and hope. I can go out and get my rocks off but then come back and be energised by spontaneity and progressive thinking.”

Skunk Anansie are once again hitting the road for a major trek across Europe in early 2017, and audiences can expect something a little different from the upcoming shows…

“We’re actually going to shake things up a bit,” enthuses Ace.

We’re going to be pulling out loads of old songs that we haven’t played for years

“What we’re going to do is radically change the look of the show with new lighting and rigging, and we’ve now brought in video content, which we had at the festivals.

“Then, we’re going to be pulling out loads of old songs that we haven’t played for years including some obscure stuff because people go to us, ‘Why don’t you play this? Why don’t you play that?’ A lot of people want to hear those lesser-known songs as well.

“It’s just been 21 years since the first album [Paranoid & Sunburnt, 1995] was released, and people are still harking back to that and always want to hear songs off it. So, when we go on the next tour, we’re thinking, ‘Why not?’ so we’re going to pick some of those songs that we really like that people have been asking for and that we haven’t played for years.”

Skunk Anansie play London’s Brixton Academy on 4 February 2017.

