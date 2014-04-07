The 1975 talk Mustangs and massive songs

"We use guitars because they're part of the musical vocabulary we grew up with, but we're not defined by them."

You seemed to come from nowhere in last year. Why do you think you had such a successful breakthrough?

Matt: “I think it’s because we just released a wealth of material that people could make their own mind up about and find themselves in, as opposed to being told by the f**king NME that we’re the next biggest band in the world... We didn’t get any lists [at the start of 2013], everything’s been publicly driven.”

Adam: “[Interjecting] I should say that we wouldn’t have expected to be in this position, either...”

Do you think there’s a greater appetite for guitar music in the charts now?



Matt: “I’ve always said it, but the reason people like our band is that we create music in the way that we consume it. It’s a generational thing. Nowadays, it’s fine to listen to Fleetwood Mac and A$AP Rocky. You can be a 17 year old and it’s cool to like Backstreet Boys! Everything’s really weird because of the internet, and I think that we’re a band that represents that idea and people can relate to that...

"We’re proud to be talking to Total Guitar because guitar is the detail to our band. We use guitars because they’re part of the musical vocabulary we grew up with, but we’re not defined by them.”