Say what you like about social media, but it's the future of band formations. Just ask singer-songwriters Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes, who make up country-pop duo The Shires – before becoming the first English country act signed to Universal Music Nashville, the pair met via Facebook.

“Ben posted a status saying ‘there must be a female country singer out there who wants to sing with me’,” recalls Crissie. “Then a mutual friend introduced us and we literally met up the next day. It was so great for both of us to finally meet someone else who loved country.”

Now, with debut album, Brave, dominating the UK country scene, The Shires have come a long way from their fledgling Facebook meet-up, but it didn't take long to hone their sound.

“We are on the pop side of country – new country,” explains Crissie. “Lady Antebellum and Civil Wars are huge inspirations for us, especially when it comes to harmonies.

“We have a real country sensibility when it comes to how we approach songwriting. Storytelling, honesty and that beautiful simplicity in the lyrics that Nashville writers are so famous for is something we really focus on in our songs.”

You might associate country solely with the southern states of America, but make no mistake, it's starting to take over the UK – and Ben and Crissie couldn't be happier.

“It’s a really exciting time,” says Crissie. “Even in the two years we’ve been together, loads of new UK artists have started coming through. Bob Harris and BBC Radio 2 have been amazing supporting homegrown talent, like ourselves.

“Country 2 Country have been great too, supporting UK artists by giving them the opportunity to play on the pop up stages at the O2 in front of thousands of country fans. UK country is really developing its own identity, too, sound-wise.”

Over the following pages, The Shires pick 10 essential pop-country albums.