Six of the best: multi-fx pedals
T-Rex Soulmate
When this arrived, we all wondered why it had taken so long. So, in one ’board you get an overdrive, distortion, delay, reverb, boost and tuner, derived from some of T-Rex’s most revered pedals.
It’s all analogue, and includes an effects loop insert after distortion/before delay to add more pedals. You can use it as five separate pedals, or choose to program 10 preset sounds. Full pedalboard, no mess, no hassle.
Read more: Electro-Harmonix Grand Canyon
4 out of 5
Read our full T-Rex Soulmate review
BUY: T-Rex Soulmate currently available from:
UK: Thomann | DV247
US: Full Compass
Electro-Harmonix Tone Tattoo
There are three pedals in one here: EHX’s Metal Muff distortion, Neo Clone chorus and Memory Toy analogue delay.
They all work independently and are wired in series in the order above. The Metal Muff is much more versatile than its name implies, so this would be a good choice for pretty much any rock, pop or heavy blues player looking for these effects in one box.
4 out of 5
Read our full Electro-Harmonix Tone Tattoo review
BUY: Electro-Harmonix Tone Tattoo currently available from:
UK: Andertons | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Pigtronix Disnortion
This Disnortion pedal crams overdrive, fuzz and octave-up all into one unit, and each effect is selectable independently.
The octaver is the first in the chain, wired in series, while the diode-clipped fuzz and overdrive are in parallel so they don’t cascade into one another. The fuzz has a number of really useful EQ curves to make it sit how you like with the overdrive. Sambora and Jimi? Oh yes!
Carl Martin Quattro
Another all-analogue, multi-pedals-in-one approach, this combines a compressor, two overdrive modes, chorus and an echo (delay) unit with tap tempo.
You get the option of a loop insert between the drive and the chorus sections for adding more pedals, and with no presets mode it’s always WYSIWYG on the top panel. There are plenty of classic tones available here, for sure.
4.5 out of 5
Read our full Carl Martin Quattro review
BUY: Carl Martin Quattro currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Full Compass
Strymon Flint
Now a staple of so many pro ’boards, Strymon combines the best in analogue and digital signal processing, not least here with vintage-flavoured reverb and tremolo in one box.
Drawing on models of six classic ’verbs and tremolos, the Flint lets you mix them in any combination and manipulate all the key parameters. You can route the effects in either order: simply awesome ambience.
4 out of 5
Read our full Strymon Flint review
BUY: Strymon Flint currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | DV247
Line 6 M9
We’re veering into digital multi- effects here, but the M9’s pedal-type layout and stompbox inspiration just about warrant its inclusion. So, you have a dizzying array of classic stompboxes, simulated digitally and offered up in programmable format.
What you lose in analogue sound/ circuit integrity, you make up for in massive flexibility, versatility and programmability. With a looper and tuner included, there’s a lot in here.
4 out of 5
Read our full Line 6 M9 review
BUY: Line 6 M9 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass