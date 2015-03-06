Six of the best: multi-fx pedals

When this arrived, we all wondered why it had taken so long. So, in one ’board you get an overdrive, distortion, delay, reverb, boost and tuner, derived from some of T-Rex’s most revered pedals.

It’s all analogue, and includes an effects loop insert after distortion/before delay to add more pedals. You can use it as five separate pedals, or choose to program 10 preset sounds. Full pedalboard, no mess, no hassle.

4 out of 5

