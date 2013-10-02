Six of the best black guitars

High-end luthier Joe Knaggs pulled out all the stops with this refined-yet-rockin’ single-cut design for Billy Idol man Steve Stevens. Pink binding and raygun motifs pique visual interest, while a superbly playable neck and a cleverly designed bridge deliver the payload.

We said: “A guitar that’s this good to play and that sounds this convincing really deserves to spend its life being heard in the hands of a great player”

