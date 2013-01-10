Show off your skills with PureSolo

Record yourself playing with the greats and share with your friends online

MusicRadar has teamed up with PureSolo to provide a new service for every guitarist that's ever dreamed of playing along with the great - and you can show us what you're capable of on Facebook.

PurseSolo's platform allows guitarists to view tabs and download backing tracks from a library of over 26,000 songs either online or via apps for both iPhone and Android. Once you've chosen the backing track - which could take some time, as the PureSolo library contains everything from Rihanna and The Rolling Stones to Mozart, Duke Ellington and beyond - you can then record yourself and share your performances online.

You can record yourself playing along with your favourite tunes via the new Facebook page.

PureSolo has even run competitions with artists including Mark Knopfler (where winners won one-on-one mentoring with the Dire Straits legend), and have more big-name events planned for 2013.

You can get involved with PureSolo through the MusicRadar Facebook page, which currently features three guitar backing tracks including a free 12 bar blues track, Voodoo Chile by Jimi Hendrix and She Caught The Katy by the Blues Brothers.

Simply choose your track and download it. Once you're ready, you can practice along with the track or record yourself laying down some guitar. If you want to upload your video to YouTube simply press share to YouTube and view your performance at the PureSolo YouTube channel. MusicRadar will be showcasing the best submissions soon, so get practicing those chops…

PureSolo's tab software has automatic page turning and built-in recording.

The PureSolo platform allows you to:

-Record over high quality backing tracks

-View tabs and record at the same time, with automated page turning

-Re-record as many times as you like

-Add Reverb to your recording

-Share a link on Facebook, Twitter, or a video up to YouTube.

Using PureSolo within Facebook allows you to:

-Easy Sign in with Facebook

-Sharing with your friends

-Real time recording updates

-The ability to invite friends or make tracks private

For more information, visit the official PureSolo website, or visit the PureSolo MusicRadar Facebook page.