COMPETITION Win a mentoring session with Mark Knopfler!

The more regular MusicRadar visitors will remember the 'mystery competition' story which we ran last week, offering one lucky guitar-playing reader the chance to win a personal, one-on-one mentoring session with a guitar legend.

Looks like that cat's out of the bag with the above image!

Hundreds of you guessed correctly that the legend in question was Mark Knopfler - and as of today, the competition is open to win a one-on-one masterclass with Knopfler at his private studios in London!

What do you have to do to win? Simple - head along to online music recording community PureSolo.com and you'll see backing tracks for Sultans Of Swing, Calling Elvis and Speedway At Nazerath - all original, all remastered exclusively for this competition.

The only difference is that the lead guitar part has been removed - and that's where you come in!

How to enter

Sign up to PureSolo.com, record new versions of Mark's original part in your own style and upload. It's simple to do - PureSolo's online recording facility means you just need you, your guitar, a microphone and a computer.

Once submitted, songs are then played and rated by other members of the PureSolo community, eventually creating a shortlist from which the winning recording will be chosen.

An expert panel of judges has been assembled including Mark Knopfler, MusicRadar's very own Guitar Editor Chris Vinnicombe and HP Newquist, author and founder of The National Guitar Museum.

The competition runs from today until 31 August 2010. The original backing tracks required for entry are exclusively available at PureSolo.com and are priced at £1.99. Once purchased, PureSolo tracks can be re-recorded an unlimited number of times.

The competition prize includes a return economy flight from anywhere in the world and two nights in a 5* hotel in London. There will also be a prize for the competition's runner-up, a Fender guitar courtesy of The National Guitar Museum. See PureSolo.com for full details.

More details soon. Click here to enter - and good luck!