Roland reckons its new JC-22 Jazz Chorus is "the ultimate home amp"

Roland's solid-state stereo staple Jazz Chorus has appeared in a number of new forms recently, including a 40W combo and even a Bluetooth speaker, but the new JC-22 targets home users, marrying the amp's iconic effects with compact proportions.

A stereo 30W combo with two 6.5" speakers, the JC-22 takes its stereo spec seriously, packing the stereo chorus and reverb effects the series is known for, as well as stereo inputs and effects loop.

The amp's trademark cleans are on hand to provide a blank canvas for pedals, while the unit's own effects can be turned on and off by hooking up a footswitch or two.

As well as home use, Roland is bigging up the combo's suitability for small gigs and recording, aided by a pair of line out jacks on the rear.

The JC-22 is available from the end of November for £409.