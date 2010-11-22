Roland interactive webcasts this weekend

Roland has announced that it'll be hosting its first interactive webcasts on Saturday 27 November. There will be three one-hour sessions, each focusing on a specific part of the company's product line.

Kicking things off at 11am (UK time), Craig Blundell will host a drum-cast, with Luke Edwards covering synths and production at 1pm. His session will feature a demo of Cakewalk's new Sonar X1 and represent a first chance for UK users to see this 'reimagined' DAW in action.

Finally, Alex Hutchings will close proceedings at 3pm with his guitar and amp demos.

As well as watching the webcasts, viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions and get them answered on air.

If you're interested, you need to sign up at the Roland website this week, giving your name and email address and indicating which session(s) you wish to attend.