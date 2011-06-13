Red Hot Chili Peppers announce new album I'm With You tracklisting

Image 1 of 5 From L-R: Flea, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith in LA, 2009 (Image credit: Katy Winn/Corbis) RHCP Image 2 of 5 Flea and Josh Klinghoffer at the Dodgers stadium, LA, 2010 (Image credit: Mike Nelson/epa/Corbis) RHCP Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: J Emilio Flores/Corbis) Anthony Kiedis in 2006 Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Scott D Smith/Retna Ltd/Corbis) Chad Smith in 2009 Image 5 of 5 Flea standing on Chad Smith's bass drum, 2003 (Image credit: Katy Winn/Corbis) RHCP

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the full tracklisting for new album I'm With You, set for release on 30 August 2011. It's the band's tenth LP, the sixth consecutive produced by Rick Rubin, and the first with guitarist Josh Klinghoffer who replaced John Frusciante in 2009.

I'm With You tracklisting

1. Monarchy of Roses

2. Factory of Faith

3. Brendan's Death Song

4. Ethiopia

5. Annie Wants a Baby

6. Look Around

7. The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie

8. Did I Let You Know

9. Goodbye Hooray

10. Happiness Loves Company

11. Police Station

12. Even You Brutus?

13. Meet Me at the Corner

14. Dance, Dance, Dance

The Frusciante issue

For many RHCP fans, an album without John Frusciante is a daunting prospect. According to Chad Smith, however, they shouldn't worry: "Things are a bit different. You know, he's a different guy. But he's doing great," he told MusicRadar last year when asked about the arrival of Josh Klinghoffer.

"He's got a terrific sound, he's very musical, he's full of ideas - we're enjoying working with him. Things are coming along pretty easily, so that's always a good sign. I've been playing with him for over a year now, so it's feeling very natural," he continued.

And of Frusciante's much-loved guitar sound? "I wouldn't say it's [Klinghoffer's is] radically different. Josh is just Josh. He has his own thing, and that's why we love him. The sounds he comes up with are very pleasing to my ears, and I'm pretty sure they will be to everybody else once they hear him on this record."

Klinghoffer, along with Chad Smith, Anthony Kiedis and Flea, will perform together for the first time in Hong Kong on 9 August at the AsiaWorld Arena, then headline Japan's Summer Sonic Festival in Osaka on 13 August, and in Tokyo on 14 August. They will also headline at the Rock In Rio Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 24 September.