RainSong carbon fibre acoustic guitars now available in Europe

As far as alternative tonewoods go, carbon fibre is pretty far out of the realm of most acoustic guitar makers, but US firm RainSong uses the material solely for its instruments, which are now set to be distributed in Europe by German mega-retailer Thomann.

According to RainSong, the carbon fibre build delivers a more consistent sound across the acoustic spectrum and resistance to climate changes, as well as precise intonation and buzz-free playing across the neck and fretboard, which are cast from one solid piece of graphite.

Five acoustic body shapes are available across seven series, which span a wide range of distinctive looks, sizes and acoustic projection.

RainSong guitars are available now from Thomann.