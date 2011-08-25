Previously unissued Jimi Hendrix singles out now

Jimi Hendrix performing on a Harlem street corner, August 1969. © Douglas Kent Hall/ZUMA/Corbis

Experience Hendrix LLC and Song Legacy Recordings are previewing the fourth wave of titles in the Jimi Hendrix catalog project with the release of two limited-edition Jimi Hendrix singles.

Like A Rolling Stone and Spanish Castle Magic, both recorded in October 1968 during Hendrix's fabled, six performance stand at Winterland, have been paired for a limited-edition CD single.

Hendrix's fiery interpretation of the classic Dylan song comes from the forthcoming Jimi Hendrix Experience: Winterland release while Spanish Castle Magic is available exclusively on the indie record store release.

Meanwhile, an incandescent version of Johnny B. Goode (from Hendrix's Berkeley Community Center concert on 30 May 1970) is being released on a 7" vinyl single, backed with a previously unreleased version of Purple Haze, recorded live at San Francisco's Winterland, 10 October 1968, exclusively available on the indie record store release.

Johnny B. Goode can also be heard on the upcoming, expanded re-issue of Hendrix - In The West, a definitive live collection featuring quintessential performances of such signature songs as Voodoo Child (Slight Return), Little Wing and I Don't Live Today as performed by both editions of the Jimi Hendrix Experience in 1969 and 1970. Hendrix In The West, one of the guitarist's most popular albums, has been unavailable since 1974.

The limited-edition Johnny B. Goode 7" single and Like A Rolling Stone CD single are being released for fans in support of more than 1,000 independently owned stores in the USA and another 600 stores internationally.

As mentioned, the singles herald the arrival, on 13 September, of the fourth wave of releases in the Experience Hendrix LLC/Legacy Recordings monumental Jimi Hendrix catalog project: Winterland (a four-disc deluxe boxset), Hendrix In The West (expanded), Blue Wild Angel: Jimi Hendrix Live At The Isle Of Wight (on DVD), and Jimi Hendrix: The Dick Cavett Show every Hendrix appearance on the celebrated talk show on DVD).