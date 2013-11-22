Peavey donates £10,000 worth of gear to competition

Pubs can kit themselve out with PA gear with Music Makeover

Peavey has donated £10,000 worth of PA equipment to be won in a massive competition.

Music Makeover, which is being run by PRS in association with the British Beer and Pub Association and music retailer GAK, offers pubs across the UK looking to host live music a chance to win everything they need to get started.

To enter, pub owners simply need to visit the official site and follow the instructions. Ten runner up prizes of £200 worth of GAK vouchers are also up for grabs.

For more information visit the official PRS website.

