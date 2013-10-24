Orange to auction pink amp for charity

There aren't many pink Orange amps around, and you'll be contributing to a good cause if you bid for it...

Orange is auctioning a one of a kind electric pink CR20LDX amp to raise money for Breast Cancer Campaign.

The auction is taking place on Ebay tomorrow - that's October 25 folks - at 9am GMT, and will last for seven days.

The auction is in support of Pink Friday, a fundraising event that Breast Cancer Campaign had been running since 1975.

"Breast Cancer Campaign is a cause close to many people's hearts," said Orange founder and CEO Cliff Cooper. "We all know someone who has been touched by this terrible disease. We want to support the fight against this disease and raise funds for this worthwhile organisation."

For more information, visit the official Orange website and the Breast Cancer Campaign website.

The international auction for the electric pink Crush 20LDX will start on Friday, 25th October 2013 at 9.00am GMT, on Ebay. The auction will last seven days, giving plenty of time to scrape all those pennies together for a totally unique amp and a fantastically good cause. To find the auction when it goes live, simple go to the pink Orange website homepage and follow the links. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own a completely unique pink orange amp and all the money raised from this auction will go to Breast Cancer Research, so please give generously.

Breast Cancer Campaign wants every person affected by breast cancer to get the best possible treatment, information and support. Founded in 1975 by celebrated campaigner Betty, Pink Fridays have become a memorable part of their fund raising activities. To find out other ways of supporting Pink Friday go to Breast Cancer Campaign.

So join Orange Amps, go Pink this Friday and support Breast Cancer Campaign.