Orange OPC upgraded and now shipping

PRESS RELEASE: The much anticipated Orange OPC, the musician's personal computer, has been upgraded and is ready for pre-order from the new website for delivery within the UK by the end of April and will be shipping outside the UK shortly after.

Fresh from its triumphant demonstration at the CES Show on the INTEL stand, the OPC now features the second generation Intel Core series i3-2100 CPU (3M Cache, 3.10 GHz). Featuring the very latest Intel technology, the new platform uses less power and has vastly superior integrated graphics and raw power ideal for audio processing. Further improvements announced today include one VGA and two HDMI interfaces and a precision cut laser aluminium chassis.

The OPC hit the headlines last year when the revolutionary all-in-one hybrid was announced. The first computer of its kind to have built-in high powered speakers, the OPC delivers superb full range studio and authentic vintage guitar sounds. The OPC is designed for musicians and songwriters offering one stop playing, recording, editing and computing capabilities, with premium software pre-installed. The OPC works straight out of the box with no setting up necessary… just plug in, play, record and share!

The OPC comes withwell over £700/$1000 of premium software, including the following packages:

IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3 including Custom Shop Orange amps

Presonus Studio One Custom Orange Edition

Acoustica Mixcraft 5

Toontracks EZdrummer Lite

Lick Library Player (Guitar learning and jamming centre for included guitar lessons)

The OPC retail price is £1020 + VAT (£1224 inc) with free delivery and can be ordered from orangeopc.com.

The Orange OPC revolution starts here!

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Orange OPC

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter