New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (September 2016)

Once again we've been blown away by the quality of the new guitar gear coming into our office. We have been spoilt with everything from lush acoustics to gorgeous Gretschs.

Here, we look back on everything reviewed on MusicRadar in August. We start with the Taylor GS Mini-E Mahogany.

MusicRadar's verdict

"This is a pro-spec tool that any musician can use - just don't be surprised if your full-size guitar stays in its case!"

4 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)