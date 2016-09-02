New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (September 2016)
Taylor GS Mini-E Mahogany
Once again we've been blown away by the quality of the new guitar gear coming into our office. We have been spoilt with everything from lush acoustics to gorgeous Gretschs.
Here, we look back on everything reviewed on MusicRadar in August. We start with the Taylor GS Mini-E Mahogany.
Read more: Gretsch G2420 Streamliner Hollow Body 2019
MusicRadar's verdict
"This is a pro-spec tool that any musician can use - just don't be surprised if your full-size guitar stays in its case!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor GS Mini-E Mahogany
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Danelectro DC59R Resonator
MusicRadar's verdict
"The DC59R Resonator model delivers the high level of build quality, playability and tone that we expect from Danelectro, but its price tag leaves it vulnerable to competitors."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Danelectro DC59R Resonator
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Danelectro DC59R Resonator currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
Aalberg Audio EKKO EK-1
MusicRadar's verdict
"Basic digital delay with tap tempo, with an option to change delay times and more from your guitar.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Aalberg Audio EKKO EK-1
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Aalberg Audio EKKO EK-1 currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Keeley Monterey Rotary Fuzz Vibe
MusicRadar's verdict
"This is not such a slavish copy of the maestro's gear, but the spirit is certainly there.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Keeley Monterey Rotary Fuzz Vibe
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Keeley Monterey Rotary Fuzz Vibe currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Guild Westerly D-240E
MusicRadar's verdict
"A fine performing guitar that won't break the bank.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild Westerly D-240E
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Guild Westerly D-240E currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Fender Deluxe Series Roadhouse Stratocaster
MusicRadar's verdict
"While the Roadhouse might suggest an affinity with blues, don't be fooled. This truly is a guitar for everyone.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Deluxe Series Roadhouse Stratocaster
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Fender Deluxe Series Roadhouse Stratocaster currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Vox Starstream Type 1
MusicRadar's verdict
"The Starstream isn't cheap yet it does offer a selection of diverse, mainly useful sounds in an easy to use package.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox Starstream Type 1
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Vox Starstream Type 1 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music
US: Full Compass
Aalberg Audio KOR KO-1
MusicRadar's verdict
"Decent chorus and flanging easily accessed from one pedal with remote control options.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Aalberg Audio KOR KO-1
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Aalberg Audio KOR KO-1 currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Gretsch G5420T Electromatic Hollow Body
MusicRadar's verdict
"Upgraded but at the same (full retail) price, the "good, better, best" concept of Gretsch's three tiers of Hollow Body classics now seems well considered.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G5420T Electromatic Hollow Body
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Gretsch G5420T Electromatic Hollow Body currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Guild Westerly M240-E
MusicRadar's verdict
"A versatile electro with enough clout to hold its own on stage.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild Westerly M240-E
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Guild Westerly M240-E currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater
John Page Classic AJ
MusicRadar's verdict
"Whatever you think of the modernist outline, this is quite simply a great guitar that any working player could use at sensible 'part-timers' price.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: John Page Classic AJ
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Martin LX1E Little Martin
MusicRadar's verdict
"The Martin LX1E feels a bit utilitarian but packs a very endearing and classic steel-string punch, both acoustically and amplified.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin LX1E Little Martin
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Martin LX1E Little Martin currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Line 6 AMPLIFi 30
MusicRadar's verdict
"Line 6 has done a superb job with the AMPLIFi – a fantastic amp.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 AMPLIFi 30
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Line 6 AMPLIFi 30 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Aalberg Audio ROM RO-1
MusicRadar's verdict
"Classy sounding reverb with plenty of adjustment and the option to save presets with the Aero.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Aalberg Audio ROM RO-1
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Aalberg Audio ROM RO-1 currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Zoom G5n
MusicRadar's verdict
"As far as rig-in-a-box pedals go, it's a bargain.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Zoom G5n
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Zoom G5n currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Gretsch G5422TG Electromatic Hollow Body
MusicRadar's verdict
"You'll need to budget for a case or gigbag, but, really, the true Gretsch experience starts here. Be warned, though – it's highly addictive...”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G5422TG Electromatic Hollow Body
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Guild Westerly F2512-E Maple
MusicRadar's verdict
"This is a niche instrument that isn't going to be an everyday guitar for most people, but the price means that it could finally tip the balance for those who've always wanted to try a 12-string.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild Westerly F2512-E Maple
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
BUY: Guild Westerly F2512-E Maple currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater
Aalberg Audio TRYM TR-1
MusicRadar's verdict
"Musical tremolo with options for instant sound changes via tap tempo or optional Bluetooth.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Aalberg Audio TRYM TR-1
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
BUY: Aalberg Audio TRYM TR-1 currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music