Danelectro DC59R Resonator review

The DC59R Resonator model delivers the high level of build quality, playability and tone that we expect from Danelectro, but its price tag leaves it vulnerable to competitors.

While it's usually content to raid its own vaults for design inspiration, Danelectro's newest model is the DC59R Resonator, a production line take on a popular DIY mod of its regular DC59 and U2 guitars.

Leaving aside that great big resonator, the DC59R follows your classic Dano blueprint.

Read more: Danelectro 59X

The double-cut body, rendered from sheets of Masonite (hardboard) over a hardwood frame, is partnered with a slim 635mm scale bolt-on maple neck, a rosewood 'board, 21 medium frets and an aluminium top nut.

The single Lipstick pickup, height adjustable from the rear of the guitar, is routed through a master volume, master tone and a blend control. The other end of the blender's sweep accesses a piezo pickup located in the Resonator's cone.

Sounds

Tonally, the DC59R nails that plinky resonator sound, albeit with a bit more sustain. Plugging in and exploring the blend control, we love the splendidly tinny sounding piezo end of the sweep.

Never have our Delta blues licks come over so authentically, and introducing a slide and an open tuning (heavy strings and a stiff string tension help here) really brings the DC59R to life.

Adding some of the neck pickup into the mix injects some bottom end for more of a Hound Dog Taylor/ Chicago vibe, while fans of distorted blues practitioners, such as Jack White, and bands like The Graveltones and The Cadillac Three will enjoy the interaction a great fuzz pedal has with the Resonator.