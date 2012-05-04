New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (May 2012)
DigiTech iStomp
This is a collection of electric and acoustic guitars, amps and effects - all of which have been tested meticulously by either Guitarist or Total Guitar in recent months and published on MusicRadar throughout April 2012.
Flick through this month's picks and follow the links to read each product's full review. First up, a new concept in stompboxes...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
A pedal for all seasons. Add one of these to your rig and you'll always have a use for it.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DigiTech iStomp
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 354)
Washburn Idol WINPRO
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Affordable, good-looking and a great player - an impressive guitar.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Washburn Idol WINPRO
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 354)
TC Electronic Hall Of Fame Reverb
MusicRadar’s verdict:
A pedalboard-friendly reverb pedal that can be constantly refreshed with different versions of the effect.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Hall Of Fame Reverb
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 354)
Taylor SolidBody Classic SB1-X
MusicRadar’s verdict:
A modern solidbody design with numerous custom options and a welcome old-school tonality. It's time to take Taylor seriously as an electric guitar maker.
FULL REVIEW: Taylor SolidBody Classic SB1-X
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 354)
Taylor SolidBody Classic SB2-X
MusicRadar’s verdict:
A modern take on the Stratocaster? Well, that's one way to look at this double-cut…
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Taylor SolidBody Classic SB2-X
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 354)
Line 6 James Tyler Variax JTV-59
MusicRadar’s verdict:
This is a huge palette of sounds on a classic canvas. The JTV59 is a brilliantly versatile instrument. Just make sure you get one that's light enough for you…
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 James Tyler Variax JTV-59
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 354)
Kemper Profiling Amp
MusicRadar’s verdict:
A product that finally delivers on the promise of digital modelling. A truly revolutionary piece of kit for serious recording guitarists and producers.
FULL REVIEW: Kemper Profiling Amp
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 354)
Line 6 James Tyler Variax JTV-69
MusicRadar’s verdict:
The 69's vibrato just adds to the accuracy of some of the modelling sounds; the Fender Stratocaster and Gretsch G6120 settings being a prime example.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 James Tyler Variax JTV-69
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 354)
Takamine EG630S-VV
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Attractive parlour style offers plenty of personality as an electro.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Takamine EG630S-VV
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 354)
Line 6 James Tyler Variax JTV-89
MusicRadar’s verdict:
The JTV89's racy looks, slim neck profile and full two-octave fingerboard mean there really is a Variax to suit every player now.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Line 6 James Tyler Variax JTV-89
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 354)
Rotosound String Cleaner
MusicRadar’s verdict:
A neat little addition to your case or gigbag that, if used directly after playing, will certainly clean and prolong the life of your strings.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rotosound String Cleaner
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 354)
Hardwire HT6 FastTune Tuner app
MusicRadar’s verdict:
If you're an iPhone user, now you'll never be without a polyphonic tuner.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hardwire HT6 FastTune Tuner app
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 354)
Ahead Custom Molded Earplugs
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Loss of hearing is no laughing matter, and if you have concerns this system is worth a try, not least because it will provide a pair of efficient and custom-fitted earplugs.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ahead Custom Molded Earplugs
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 354)
Bizzy Bee Contact Mic
MusicRadar’s verdict:
For home, or indeed studio, recording, it's ideal for someone wanting more interesting acoustic sounds.
FULL REVIEW: Bizzy Bee Contact Mic
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 354)
Vox Amplug Night Train
MusicRadar’s verdict:
HIghly recommended headphone amp.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox Amplug Night Train
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 227)
RockSlide Swamp Slides
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Quite honestly, what's not to like?
FULL REVIEW: RockSlide Swamp Slides
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 227)
Fender Kurt Cobain Mustang
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Fan or not, you'll find his new Mustang is pretty close to tonal Nirvana.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Kurt Cobain Mustang
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 227)
Dunlop Joe Bonamassa Cry Baby
MusicRadar’s verdict:
A superb blues and rock‑oriented wah.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dunlop Joe Bonamassa Cry Baby
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 227)
EC Custom Shop The Mystical Sustainer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
A fantastically clever little pedal that covers a lot of ground.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EC Custom Shop The Mystical Sustainer
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 227)
Vox Amplug Twin
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Another great little unit from Vox.
FULL REVIEW: Vox Amplug Twin
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 227)
Jaden Rose Tachyon 6
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Jayden Rose's core demographic might be seven and eight-string players, but in the crowded shred-machine market the Tachyon is a genuine contender.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Jaden Rose Tachyon 6
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 227)
ESP Horizon NT-II
MusicRadar’s verdict:
The NT-II has got to be the closest the Superstrat has got to evolutionary perfection.
FULL REVIEW: ESP Horizon NT-II
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 227)
Ibanez AW3010CE-LG
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Sounds fantastic, looks far better than photos can show and feels utterly inspiring to play.
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez AW3010CE-LG
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 227)
Squier Vintage Modified Telecaster Special
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Squier's Vintage Modified Telecaster Special carries on the Tele tradition, and at a price that will leave you feeling like you've robbed someone.
FULL REVIEW: Squier Vintage Modified Telecaster Special
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 227)
Blackstar HT-5R
MusicRadar’s verdict:
It looks cool, costs relatively little, offers an MP3 socket and roars like a bear being poked by a stick - it's a true 'Star.
FULL REVIEW: Blackstar HT-5R
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 227)
Washburn XM-DLX2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
For a guitar whose playability is matched by its practicality, price and very nearly by its voice, this is a real peach.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Washburn XM-DLX2
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 227)
Ampeg GVT5-110
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Ampeg remains the ace of bass, but the GVT5-110 doesn't do quite enough to lead the five-watt field.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ampeg GVT5-110
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 227)
