New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (April 2012)

Sell your body. Call a loan shark. Flog a kidney. Just get this guitar into your life

Every month MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the world's best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

This is a collection of electric and acoustic guitars, amps and effects - all of which have been tested meticulously by either Guitarist or Total Guitar in recent months and published on MusicRadar throughout March 2012.

Flick through this month's picks and follow the links to read each product's full review. First up, something blue...

Verdict:

"If you can afford it, you're unlikely to regret it."

5 out of 5

Read the Gibson Les Paul Classic Plus review.

BUY: Gibson Les Paul Classic Plus currently available from:

UK: Gear4Music