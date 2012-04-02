New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (April 2012)
Gibson Les Paul Classic Plus (£1600)
Every month MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the world's best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of electric and acoustic guitars, amps and effects - all of which have been tested meticulously by either Guitarist or Total Guitar in recent months and published on MusicRadar throughout March 2012.
Flick through this month's picks and follow the links to read each product's full review. First up, something blue...
Verdict:
"If you can afford it, you're unlikely to regret it."
5 out of 5
Read the Gibson Les Paul Classic Plus review.
Ibanez Premium RG870QMZ (£875)
Verdict:
"Not for the conservative, this is a supremely playable instrument."
4 out of 5
Read the Ibanez Premium RG870QMZ review.
Vox AC15C2 'Twin' (£720)
Verdict:
"Pretty much the only relatively affordable 2 x 12, EL84-driven, 15-watt valve combo available. Thank heavens it's good!"
4.5 out of 5
Read the Vox AC15C2 'Twin' review
PRS Stripped 58 (£2995)
Verdict:
"This limited Singlecut trims nearly 25 per cent off the SC 58's price. A hugely attractive modern Singlecut firmly rooted in the tonality of the past but with up-to-the-minute precision and consistency."
4.5 out of 5
Read the PRS Stripped 58 review.
Takamine EF300SE-BW (£1103)
Verdict:
"If you can go for the looks, this should be a quality electro for the long haul."
4 out of 5
Read the Takamine EF300SE-BW review
Electro-Harmonix Analogizer (£75)
Verdict:
"The Analogizer becomes less noticeable the longer you leave it switched in - but turn it off and you'll realise how thin your rig can sound without it."
4 out of 5
Read the Electro-Harmonix Analogizer review
Gibson Les Paul Classic Custom (£1399)
Verdict:
"A truly excellent marriage of price and performance."
4 out of 5
Read the Gibson Les Paul Classic Custom review
Z.Vex Instant Lo-fi Junkie (£208)
Verdict:
"If you're a fan of crusty retro effects or cinematic soundscapes, you'll be addicted to the Junkie."
4 out of 5
Read the Z.Vex Instant Lo-fi Junkie review
Vox V846-HW (£203)
Verdict:
"Probably the closest you'll get to sounding like Hendrix."
4 out of 5
Read the Vox V846-HW review
Gibson Midtown Custom (£1300)
Verdict:
"A guitar that can do almost everything you'd want – a beauty and a beast combined!"
4.5 out of 5
Read the Gibson Midtown Custom review.
Dunlop Cry Baby Classic GCB-95F (£169)
Verdict:
"Makes everything sound sexy, slinky and slightly seedy (in a good way)."
4 out of 5
Read the Dunlop Cry Baby Classic GCB-95F review.
Caparison Horus-HGS (£2239)
Verdict:
"If down-tuned, Satanic-voiced riffs are your business, the Horus-HGS offers excellent bottom-string grunt in an ultra-playable format."
4 out of 5
Read the Caparison Horus-HGS review
Faith Eclipse Venus (£689)
Verdict:
"An exciting package of electronics loaded onto what was already an impressive electro-acoustic."
4.5 out of 5
Read the Faith Eclipse Venus review
Knaggs Quebec Series Kipawa (£1199)
Verdict:
"The Kipawa marries good acoustic tone with excellent electro sounds - it's a fine entry to the range."
4 out of 5
Read the Knaggs Quebec Series Kipawa review
Laney LH50 Head (£1082)
Verdict:
"One of the best-sounding amps we've ever plugged into, this Laney could change your world if you try one."
4.5 out of 5
Read the Laney LH50 review.
PRS SE Bernie Marsden (£729)
Verdict:
"If you like your single-cuts rooted in the fifties, you'll like this. It may only be subtly different from the 245, but it's enough."
4.5 out of 5
Read the PRS SE Bernie Marsden review
Planet Waves American Stage Cables
Verdict:
"At these excellent prices - despite the lack of a right-angled jack version - this is an impressive debut for the American Stage cables range."
4.5 out of 5
Read the Planet Waves American Stage Cables review
Gibson SG Standard Limited (£999)
erdict:
"Once you go fat there's every chance that you might not want to go back."
4 out of 5
Read the Gibson SG Standard Limited review
Option Knob FX pedal foot controller ($13)
Verdict:
"It's fairly primitive, but we can't dispute that it works."
4 out of 5
Read the Option Knob review
Crafter SA-BUB (£549)
Verdict:
"Make sure that the range of sounds on offer are what you're looking for and will work with your particular setup - ifthey do, you'll be very happy."
4 out of 5
Read the Crafter SA-BUB review
Blackstar HT-Reverb (£199)
Verdict:
"It's expensive, but if you want the perfect atmosphere and decay to your guitar tone, give the HT-Reverb a test drive."
4 out of 5
Read the Blackstar HT-Reverb review
Red Witch Ivy Distortion (£99)
Verdict:
"Watch your amp EQ and bring in some other pedals, and you may well find a partner for life."
4 out of 5
Read the Red Witch Ivy Distortion review
TC Electronic The Dreamscape (£209)
Verdict:
"Even if you're not hacking your way through the Images And Words songbook, The Dreamscape is still a super-cool one-stop box for modulation."
4 out of 5
Read the TC Electronic The Dreamscape review
Egnater Tweaker 40 Head (£529)
Verdict:
"A tweakable and giggable head that won't slip your disc, shred your overdraft or spare your audience."
4 out of 5
Read the Egnater Tweaker 40 review
ESP LTD MH-417 (£829)
Verdict:
"The fact that it looks and sounds so damn cool makes the MH-417 almost unbeatable."
4 out of 5
Read the ESP LTD MH-417 review
Schecter Hellraiser C-7 (£799)
Verdict:
"It may be a Hellraiser by name, but this guitar is so much more than that."
4 out of 5
Read the Schecter Hellraiser C-7 review
