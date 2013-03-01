New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (March 2013)
Mooer Pure Octave pedal
MusicRadar's sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent gear reviews around on a monthly basis.
In this gallery we've collated all of the reviews of guitars, amps, pedals, recorders and interfaces to have graced the prestigious pages of Total Guitar and Guitarist.
All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Guitarist issue 364 and 365, Total Guitar issue 237, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Whether it's more girth for lower-string riffs or a tickle of 12-string sound, this pedal can keep things interesting."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mooer Pure Octave pedal
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
BUY: Mooer Pure Octave pedal currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | DV247
SubZero GT112 60W DSP Guitar Amp
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you need an amp to cover a whole host of genres and you're looking to go the digital modelling route, the GT112 should definitely make your shortlist."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SubZero GT112 60W DSP Guitar Amp
BUY: SubZero GT112 60W DSP Guitar Amp currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Gear4Music 3/4 Electric-ST Guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With a solid range of sounds and an impressive price to boot, this is a great-value axe for the younger player in your life."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music 3/4 Electric-ST Guitar
BUY: Gear4Music 3/4 Electric-ST Guitar currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Vox StompLab IIG
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The StompLab is two things in one: an amp processor and multi-effects unit for home headphone practice that can be equally at home supplying effects on stage."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW:Vox StompLab IIG
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
BUY: Vox StompLab IIG currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Fender Pawn Shop Offset Special
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Less-obvious origins make this Pawn Shop Fender more original than most, and guaranteed to grab the attention of guitarists who go for something different."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Pawn Shop Offset Special review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
BUY: Fender Pawn Shop Offset Special currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Full Compass
Mooer ElecLady flanger pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The ElecLady provides 70s-style flanging at about one-sixth of the usual size."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mooer ElecLady flanger pedal review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
BUY: Mooer ElecLady flanger pedal currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music | DV247
Vox StompLab IIB
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The StompLab is two things in one: an amp processor and multi-effects unit for home headphone practice that can be equally at home supplying effects on stage."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox StompLab IIB review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
BUY: Vox StompLab IIB currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Mooer Echolizer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you're of the opinion that you can never have too many delay pedals, but have run out of 'board space, this slim echo could be your solution."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mooer Echolizer review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
BUY: Mooer ElecLady flanger pedal currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | DV247
Gretsch G5191TMS Tim Armstrong Electromatic Hollow Body
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A pink Gretsch is a bit of a rarity. Tim Armstrong's new baby redresses the balance."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G5191TMS Tim Armstrong Electromatic Hollow Body review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
BUY: Gretsch G5191TMS Tim Armstrong Electromatic Hollow Body currently available from:
UK: Thomann | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Walden B1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"One of these should be in the collection of any creative performing or recording acoustic player."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Walden B1 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
Mesa/Boogie Express Plus 5:50 combo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Useful and worthwhile upgrades to a class-leading all-rounder."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mesa/Boogie Express Plus 5:50 combo review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
BUY: Mesa/Boogie Express Plus 5:50 combo currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Black Knight CB-42WS bass guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We love this bass. It plays well and produces a variety of genuinely usable tones. The CB-42WS is a high-quality, great-value instrument."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Black Knight CB-42WS bass guitar review
BUY: Black Knight CB-42WS bass guitar currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Gear4Music Deluxe Single Cutaway Electro-Acoustic Guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"While the poor fret dressing disappoints, the blend system in the preamp places high quality sounds in the hands of beginners. If you're planning to plug in, this is a great budget guitar."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music Deluxe Single Cutaway Electro-Acoustic Guitar review
BUY: Gear4Music Deluxe Single Cutaway Electro-Acoustic Guitar currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Vox StompLab IB
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The StompLab series is excellent for just plugging in and having access to a massive range of sounds for practice through your headphones. It's also portable and excellent value, to boot."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox StompLab IB review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
BUY: Vox StompLab IB currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Washburn HB36 Vintage
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A very good semi-acoustic. Well priced, and with lovely tones, and it doesn't matter too much if you ding it!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Washburn HB36 Vintage review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
BUY: Washburn HB36 Vintage currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
Focusrite iTrack Solo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Dead easy to use, and with quality sound, the iTrack Solo could be your ideal choice for recording electric guitar and bass, as well as acoustic guitar and vocals."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Focusrite iTrack Solo review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
BUY: Focusrite iTrack Solo currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
TheGigRig QuarterMaster 6
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Professional-quality pedal switchers don't come much more straightforward and affordable than this. If you want simple, neat true bypass switching control over an unruly collection of stompboxes, you want QuarterMaster."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TheGigRig QuarterMaster 6 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
Vox StompLab IG
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The most remarkable thing about this pedal is its value for money - you are getting a lot of bang for your buck here. What better way to start the New Year?"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vox StompLab IG review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
BUY: Vox StompLab IG currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Mesa/Boogie Express Plus 5:25 combo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Useful and worthwhile upgrades to two class-leading all-rounders."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mesa/Boogie Express Plus 5:25 combo review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
BUY: Mesa/Boogie Express Plus 5:25 combo currently available from:
UK/Europe: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
USA: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Sigma TM-12E
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Serious fun but with a credible sound, one of these mini Sigmas belongs in anyone's collection. Little guitars are officially okay!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sigma TM-12E guitar review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
BUY: Sigma TM-12E guitar currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247
Knaggs Chena Tier 3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If your interests lie on the jazzier side of the tracks, this guitar will take you there. Mature in sound and style."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Knaggs Chena Tier 3 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
Patrick James Eggle Saluda Florentine
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Informed by tradition but not defined by it, the Saluda Florentine is a shining example of contemporary acoustic guitar making at its best."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Patrick James Eggle Saluda Florentine review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
PRS JA-15
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The oldest, jazziest-sounding PRS Hollowbody to date. For a compact, modern archtop, we've not heard better."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS JA-15 review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 364)
Gear4Music Electro-Acoustic Bass Guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This great value-for-money four-stringer would be a worthy addition to any bass player's arsenal."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music Electro-Acoustic Bass Guitar review
BUY: Gear4Music Electro-Acoustic Bass Guitar currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Faith Eclipse Mercury
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It seems Faith gave the Eclipse Mercury sophisticated looks to reflect the first-rate technology it hides under the hood. It's a combination with all sorts of potential, and makes the Eclipse Mercury a versatile and exciting tool in the armoury of even the most technophobic guitarist."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Faith Eclipse Mercury review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 237)
BUY: Faith Eclipse Mercury currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music
ZT Lunchbox Junior
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For the same price, you could get your hands on something with real valves. Additionally, Line 6, Peavey, Fender and Vox all do modelling combos that are cheaper than this, so if it's an inexpensive practice amp you're looking for, check out those manufacturers first. For sheer portability, however, ZT's Lunchbox Junior is unbeatable."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ZT Lunchbox Junior review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 237)
BUY: ZT Lunchbox Junior currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
Gear4Music Electric PGB-105 Five-String Bass Guitar
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you've always wanted a five-string, at this price, Gear4Music's PGB-105 leaves you've no excuse not to get one. Give it a go – you won't be disappointed."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music Electric PGB-105 Five-String Bass Guitar review
BUY: Gear4Music Electric PGB-105 Five-String Bass Guitar currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Gibson Nitrous Les Paul Studio
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We have to give credit to Gibson on this one. The Nitrous looks good, it feels good, it sounds good, and it even smells good. To our mind, this is somewhere between marshmallow and butterscotch, and that smell hits you as soon as you open the case. Cheap guitars simply do not smell as tasty as this."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Nitrous Les Paul Studio review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 237)
MWFX Super 8 Bit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The pedal's construction is a little rough in places, but the madcap set of sounds really do bring to mind the great videogames of old. If the term 'chiptune' means anything to you, you're bound to love it."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MWFX Super 8 Bit review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 237)
Road Kill Cabs RKB212 'The Badger'
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Badger is a great choice of cab to pair with an affordable amp, which will cut the mustard in any situation you can throw at it. And with all the custom options available, it'll feel like your cab, not just another generic black box."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Road Kill Cabs RKB212 'The Badger' review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 237)
Squier Vintage Modified Telecaster Custom
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Wide Range 'bucker wins nil points for authenticity, but no-one would reasonably expect a guitar at this price point to nail the tone of a vintage classic. What you do get is a well-assembled Tele with a bit of old-school Keef mojo, that more than justifies its price tag. Better still, the street price of this guitar is closer to £250. Who says you can't always get what you want?"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Squier Vintage Modified Telecaster Custom review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 237)
BUY: Squier Vintage Modified Telecaster Custom currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music | DV247
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
Diezel D-Moll
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"High-gain amps don't get much better than this, and not at such a realistic price. If you've got the wedge to consider a pro-level amp, the D-Moll has to be at the top of your list."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Diezel D-Moll review
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 237)
BUY: Diezel D-Moll currently available from:
UK: Thomann | DV247
Kauer Daylighter JR
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Here's a great looking US-built player's guitar at a fair and competitive price. Try one."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Kauer Daylighter JR review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 365)
Free The Tone SOV-2 Overdrive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you want slightly less gain, more headroom and to be Very Serious about the modern, transparent-sounding drive that serves the likes of Matt Schofield so well, the SOV-2 is for you. This iteration isn't cheap, but coming from the very hands of its designer, the custom kudos is undeniable."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Free The Tone SOV-2 Overdrive review
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 365)