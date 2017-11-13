Video premiere: exclusive footage from the launch of Gary Moore’s Blues And Beyond boxset

On 24 November, BMG releases Gary Moore’s Blues And Beyond, a collection of some of the guitarist’s finest blues recordings, and to celebrate, the label held a prestigious launch event at London’s Gibson Showrooms.

We’re thrilled to be hosting exclusive footage of the occasion, showcasing insight from a panel hosted by our very own Neville Marten (Guitar Techniques) and David Mead (Guitarist) along with Harry Shapiro (author of Gary Moore’s new biography), Graham Lilley (Gary Moore’s guitar technician) and Neel Panchal (BMG Director Of Design).

Blues And Beyond is out on 24 November via BMG and available to preorder now.