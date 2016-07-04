New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (July 2016)
Admira Virtuoso Ect
The new guitar gear continues to arrive thick and fast - from a Marshall combo to a bounty of Source pedals and plenty more besides.
Here, we round up all of the guitar products that were reviewed on MusicRadar in June 2016, starting with the Admira Virtuoso Ect.
"This Admira is nice enough, but there's room for improvement.”
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Source Audio Vertigo Tremolo
”The perfect buy if you want a tremolo pedal but don't want to be stuck with one sound.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Patrick James Eggle Macon Carved Top
”A simply brilliant instrument!”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Knaggs SSC
”There's nothing that rewrites the rulebook here: it's just great, classic vintage-informed guitar-making for those collectors and players who are lucky enough to have the funds.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Marshall Code25 Combo
“With a range that suits beginners as well as working players, if you want the Marshall legend on a budget, then there's no real alternative.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fano Standard SP6
“As versatile as the two classics that inspired its creation, the SP6 feels like a guitar without limits.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
DOD Looking Glass
“Clever controls for adjusting to any guitar plus a wide gain range equals incredible flexibility.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Patrick James Eggle 96 Spalt Drop Top
“A beautiful guitar that will only get better with age.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Source Audio Lunar Phaser
“Several shades of phasing nicely covered, with many more sounds waiting in the wings.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fano Standard JM6
“Indie, punk, blues, metal – it's tough to think of a genre where the JM6 couldn't hold its own.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Martin DX1SAE Westside Custom Sapele Edition #II
“Proof that an object can really be greater than the sum of its parts.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Source Audio Mercury Flanger
MusicRadar's Verdict
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Boss VE-8 Acoustic Singer
“If you play acoustic and sing, this is an easy all-in-one route to expanding your onstage capabilities.”
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Danelectro '64
“A superb reworking of a classic let down only by it price tag.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Faith Nomad Mini-Saturn Electro
MusicRadar's Verdict
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
CKK Lunar Drive
“This pedal is one for the classic rock and blues players.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Electro-Harmonix Lester G Deluxe Rotary Speaker
“There are a bunch of great rotary speaker simulators on the market, but the Lester G is the most convincing example we've given a spin for a long time.”
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
CKK Soul Echo
“The features and price make this one of the best old-school delay pedals on the market.”
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Martin 00X1SAE Westside Custom Sapele Edition #IV
“The results are so good, even tonewood snobs might change their tune.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
CKK Destruction Drive
“The Destruction Drive is pretty much unbeatable at its price point.”
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Godin Session Custom '59
“Without doubt, this innovative Godin is one to challenge the big boys.”
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Martin GPCPA5S Westside Custom Sapele Edition #V
“A feature-heavy, well-made guitar perfect for performing artists.”
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
CKK Royal Fuzz
“A well-made fuzz pedal packed with sonic opportunities.”
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
