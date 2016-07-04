New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (July 2016)

The new guitar gear continues to arrive thick and fast - from a Marshall combo to a bounty of Source pedals and plenty more besides.

Here, we round up all of the guitar products that were reviewed on MusicRadar in June 2016, starting with the Admira Virtuoso Ect.

MusicRadar's Verdict

"This Admira is nice enough, but there's room for improvement.”

3.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Admira Virtuoso Ect

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)