Subscribe to a Reason Rack Extensions plan and you can change your devices every month

As it prepares to release Reason 10, Propellerhead Software has also been working on a new way for you to use Rack Extensions in the software: on a subscription basis.

Pay on a monthly basis and you can now choose to ‘rent’ all the Rack Extensions you want up to a fixed value ceiling. You have to stick with your choices for the next 30 days, but after that, you can swap out any that you’re not using for other instruments and effects, meaning that you can refresh your Reason device collection on a regular basis.

Prices start at $9/€9 per month for $400 worth of Rack Extensions. $19/€19 per month gets you $1000 worth of content, while $29/€29 entitles you to use $3000 worth of Rack Extensions.

Find out more on the Propellerhead Software’s website.