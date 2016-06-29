CKK Royal Fuzz review

This isn't your usual one-trick pony fuzz box.

What makes the Royal Fuzz so infectious is its mid-boost switch.

In the off position, you get classic 60s fuzz: Satisfaction-era Stones, the Count Five's Psychotic Reaction.

Engage the mid-boost and you're in Black Sabbath, stoner-rock territory for bottom-string riffs with a singing lead tone that's pretty damn close to Edwyn Collins' A Girl Like You.

So, yeah, we're blown away by the tonal versatility here. Our only niggle is the writing on the pedal is a little tough to read.