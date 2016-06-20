Source Audio Mercury Flanger review

A great sounding flanger, but - to be fair - Source's Gemini, Lunar and Mercury are interchangeable.

The Mercury's Classic setting conjures up the sort of vintage flanging that's relatively mild and not unlike a chorus effect.

The difference between flanging and chorus lies in the delay time, and the Mercury has a Delay knob that delivers in the appropriate range.

Set it right and there are familiar flanger sounds here, reminiscent of an Electric Mistress, especially with the resonance knob turned up to add a metallic edge.

Utilising two delay lines, the Thru-Zero setting is designed to emulate the sort of flanging originally created in the studio using two tape machines, and sounds good with fuzz or distortion in front of it where it can offer a similar flavour to Queen's Keep Yourself Alive.

The Shadow setting dials in a more animated and intense flanging experience. Again, it's a perfect partner for dirty sounds and the place to be if spaceship and ray-gun sounds are on your agenda.