New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (February 2016)
G&L USA Custom Shop Fallout
As guitar gear galore was unveiled at the NAMM show, the A-list reviews came in thick and fast right here, with our reviews team getting to grips with everything from the Victory VX Kraken to the PRS CE 24.
Click through the gallery for an overview of all the guitar gear that came under the MusicRadar microscope in January, and was originally featured in Guitarist and Total Guitar magazines. We start with the G&L USA Custom Shop Fallout...
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Without doubt, Leo would want us to have a great tool at the right price. Mission accomplished.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: G&L USA Custom Shop Fallout
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender Paramount PM-3
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Of the three PM models it's the triple 0 that'd take our cash – although we'd check the Deluxe version – as an all-rounder for home, practice, stage and studio.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Paramount PM-3
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
PRS CE 24
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Whichever way you look at this new CE – as an up-spec'd S2 or down-spec'd Core model – it's a cracking guitar that distils the essence of PRS, the detailed build, intonation, resonance and style, into simply a very pro- spec instrument.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS CE 24
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gibson J-45 Vintage
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Any guitar that brings the office to a standstill while its incumbents drool and swoon over it, is something special indeed.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson J-45 Vintage
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
J Rockett Audio Designs Archer Ikon
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The Archer Ikon is an ideal adjunct to a good valve amp.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: J Rockett Audio Designs Archer Ikon
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Catalinbread Dirty Little Secret
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A versatile tone-building dirt box with two distinct M-style flavours.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Catalinbread Dirty Little Secret
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Catalinbread Topanga
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Many pedals simulate spring reverb, but few get this close to a Fender outboard unit.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Catalinbread Topanga
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Danelectro 58 Longhorn
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The '58 Longhorn guitar scores big points on price, playability and tonal versatility. They're built to last. Just don't loan them to Mr Townshend.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Danelectro 58 Longhorn
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Catalinbread Pareidolia
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Vintage tremolo with a distinctive voice revisited. And, yes, you'll be mesmerised by it.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Catalinbread Pareidolia
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Catalinbread Echorec
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A viable substitute for the real thing at a fraction of the size and price.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Catalinbread Echorec
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Earthquaker Devices Palisades
MusicRadar's Verdict
“Overdrive sounds to suit many tastes, delivered in a pedal with real practicality for live work.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Earthquaker Devices Palisades
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender American Elite Stratocaster
MusicRadar's Verdict
“With the Elite series Fender is moving forwards... are you?”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Elite Stratocaster
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fender American Elite Telecaster
MusicRadar's Verdict
“A very good guitar that die-hard Tele players could enjoy, too.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender American Elite Telecaster
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
J Rockett Audio Designs The Dude
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The Dude is an excellent sounding overdrive that can endow any amp with overdrives right across the range to higher gain while offering some of that elusive D-flavour and mojo.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: J Rockett Audio Designs The Dude
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gibson Hummingbird Vintage
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The crew at Bozeman can be justly proud that they have taken their company founder's aspirations another step forward.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibson Hummingbird Vintage
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Hagstrom Retroscape Condor
MusicRadar's Verdict
“In terms of build quality, sounds and playability, the Condor is up there in the retro guitar pecking order.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hagstrom Retroscape Condor
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Danelectro 58 Longhorn Bass
MusicRadar's Verdict
“The '58 Longhorn bass scores big on price, playability and tonal versatility.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Danelectro 58 Longhorn Bass
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
