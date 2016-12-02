New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (December 2016)

From pioneering amps to lush six strings, we've seen it all at MusicRadar's guitar HQ this month.

Here's a look at everything that our team reviewed during November. We start with the Schecter Hellraiser Hybrid C-1 FR S.

MusicRadar's verdict

"It isn't a cheap date, of course, but if you're serious about your craft, it won't let you down."

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Schecter Hellraiser Hybrid C-1 FR S

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)