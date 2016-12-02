New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (December 2016)
Schecter Hellraiser Hybrid C-1 FR S
From pioneering amps to lush six strings, we've seen it all at MusicRadar's guitar HQ this month.
Here's a look at everything that our team reviewed during November. We start with the Schecter Hellraiser Hybrid C-1 FR S.
MusicRadar's verdict
"It isn't a cheap date, of course, but if you're serious about your craft, it won't let you down."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter Hellraiser Hybrid C-1 FR S
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Blackstar ID:Core Stereo 150 Combo
MusicRadar's verdict
"Blackstar has proved again that, when it comes to providing maximum bang for your buck, its amps are hard to beat."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blackstar ID:Core Stereo 150 Combo
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Music Man Valentine
MusicRadar's verdict
"Whether or not Maroon 5's style of funky rock floats your boat, we think James Valentine's signature Music Man most definitely will."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Music Man Valentine
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Martin D-15 Special
MusicRadar's verdict
"This D-15 Special is well named. A classic old-school-style voice that will no doubt mature into quite a serious dread."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin D-15 Special
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
ThorpyFX Fallout Cloud
MusicRadar's verdict
"A very accomplished, range-extending reimagining of a classic fuzz-distortion voice. Try one."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ThorpyFX Fallout Cloud
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
TC Electronic Sub 'N' Up Octaver
MusicRadar's verdict
"This easy-to-use pedal is small enough to slot into most pedalboard scenarios and costs a lot less than the immediate competition while offering more versatility."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TC Electronic Sub 'N' Up Octaver
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
J Rockett Lenny
MusicRadar's verdict
"A switchable boost or an 'always on' tonal building block to tease out the tone in your rig."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: J Rockett Lenny
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Schecter Hellraiser Hybrid PT
MusicRadar's verdict
"The build quality of this instrument is utterly faultless, like the playability."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter Hellraiser Hybrid PT
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Martin Dreadnought Junior 2E Sapele
MusicRadar's verdict
"A smaller but serious-sounding 'multi-purpose' electro."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin Dreadnought Junior 2E Sapele
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
PRS SE Chris Robertson
MusicRadar's verdict
"With faultless playability, flawless build quality, that stunning 57/08 'bucker, and serious good looks, this is one cherry that's ripe for the picking."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Chris Robertson
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Guild S-200 T-Bird
MusicRadar's verdict
"To quote Dan Auerbach's back catalogue, the S-200 T-Bird might be all you ever wanted."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Guild S-200 T-Bird
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)