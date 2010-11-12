New Gorillaz album recorded on an iPad

Blur mainman Damon Albarn claims he has recorded the new Gorillaz album on an iPad.

"I've been recording a new record on the road, which I'm going to try and put out before Christmas," Albarn told NME. "It's a studio album made in hotel rooms across America."

And how was it possible to capture the distinctive Gorillaz sound in a hotel room? "I've made it on an iPad - I hope I'll be making the first record on an iPad. Which is ironic, being the sort of technophobe and Luddite that I am. But I fell in love with my iPad as soon as I got it, so I've made a completely different kind of record."

As our friends at TechRadar point out, given that the band can be seen extolling the virtues of technology while fronting The Times' current advertising campaign, this admission is 'interesting'.

Unfortunately Albarn wasn't probed further, so we've no idea which apps or techniques were used. But because we think iOS and mobile music making is kind of a big deal, we're trying to get Albarn on the blower to explain himself as we speak - so watch this space. In the meantime you can check out our own attempts at recording a full track on an iPhone.

We'll leave you with Albarn's thoughts on what the follow-up to Plastic Beach will sound like: "It's probably more American-sounding than Blur. It sounds like an English voice that has been put through the vocoder of America."