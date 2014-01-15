National Learn To Play Day - participating stores

Now in its third year, National Learn To Play Day takes place on Saturday 12 April 2014 and will see music shops around the country host free lessons on a variety of instruments.
Organised by UK instrument charity Music For All, last year's event saw over 100 stores get involved and there's already a huge list of shops signed up for this year's National Learn To Play Day.
Check out the full list of participating stores below and be sure to keep 12 April free. We'll be adding store
ENGLAND
Berkshire
The Woodwind & Brass Warehouse, Reform Road, Maidenhead, SL6 8BT
Phone: 01628 630800
65 Caversham Road, Reading, RG1 8AD
Phone: 0118 958 1320
Unit 22, Headley Park 10, Headley Road East, Woodley, Reading, RG5 4SW
Phone: 0118 944 1418
Verve House, London Road, Sunningdale, SL5 0DJ
Phone: 01344 873645
153 Friar Street, Reading, RG1 1HG
Phone: 0118 957 5771
Winchcombe House, 123-126 Bartholomew Street, Newbury, RG14 5BN
Phone: 01635 378 68
Bristol
30 College Green, Bristol, BS1 5TB
Phone: 0117 929 0390
5 Rupert Street, Bristol, BS1 2PY
Phone: 01179 349 955
Buckinghamshire
90 High Street, Stony Stratford, MK11 1AH
Phone: 01908 261990
Cambridgeshire
Unit 5, Elliotts Park Street, Kings Cliffe, Peterborough, PE8 6ER
Phone: 01780 470826
Cheshire
30 Pepper Street, Chester, CH1 1DF
Phone: 01244 348606
52 Stamford New Road, Altrincham, WA14 1EJ
Phone: 0161 928 3302
5 High Bank Side, Stockport, SK1 1HG
Phone: 0161 477 1210
65 Sankey Street, Warrington, WA1 1SU
Phone: 01925 622182
Great Western House, The Sidings, Boundary Lane, Saltney, Chester, CH4 8RD
Phone: 01244 675999
Cornwall
9 Chapel Street, Camborne, TR14 8EF
Phone: 01209 714353
Cumbria
15 Devonshire Street,Penrith,CA11 7SR
Phone: 01768 864024
Derbyshire
40 Irongate, Derby, DE1 3GA
Devon
McCoys Arcade, Fore St, Exeter, EX4 3AN
Phone: 01392 496379
154 Sidwell Street, Exeter, EX4 6RT
Phone: 01392 436258
Dorset
Absolute Music, 855 Ringwood Road, Bournemouth, BH11 8NE
Phone: 01202 597180
Durham
41/42 BlackwellGate, Darlington, DL1 5HW
Phone: 01325 354676
16 Garden Walk, Yellow Mall, Metrocentre Gateshead, NE11 9XY
Phone: 0191 493 2244
Essex
79 Station Lane, Hornchurch, RM12 6JU
Phone: 01708 442748
95 High Street, Chelmsford, CM1 1DX
Phone: 01245 283527
37 St Botolphs Street, Colchester, CO2 7EA
Phone: 01206 579886
252-254 London Road, Westcliff On Sea, SS0 7JG
Phone: 01702 348476
East Coast Musical Instruments
184 Hornchurch Road, Hornchurch, RM11 1QL
Phone: 01708 446644
123 High Street,Colchester,CO1 1SZ
Phone: 01206 572783
Gloucestershire
Music Dynamics in association with Skyhook Studios
Stroud House, Station Road, Stroud, GL5 3AP
Phone: 0845 3045070
Musical Instruments Cheltenham
52 Winchcombe Street, Cheltenham, GL52 2ND
Phone: 01242 517635
Greater London
60-61 Warren Street, London, W1T 5NZ
Phone: 020 7388 8438
6 Greenock RoadActon, London, W3 8DU
Phone: 020 8896 1200
24/26 High Street, Hampton Hill, TW12 1PD
Phone: 020 8977 7788
56 Rathbone Place,London,W1T 1JT
Phone: 020 7636 1481
106A Crawford St, London, W1H 2HZ
Phone: 0207 486 8206
88 Sheen Rd, Richmond, TW9 1UF
Phone:020 8332 1488
35 The Broadway, Joel Street, Northwood, HA6 1NZ
Phone: 01923 841 271
Wembley Music Centre in conjunction with the ICMP (The Institute)
Unit 8, Metro Trading Centre,Fifth Way,Wembley,HA9 0YJ
Phone: 020 8795 4001
Greater Manchester
30 Portland Street, Manchester, M1 4GS
Phone: 0161 237 1770
126 Deansgate, Manchester, M3 2GR
Phone: 0161 834 3281
The Music Store
Upper Regent Crescent, Trafford Centre, Manchester, M17 8AA
Phone: 0161 258 9415
Unit 5, The Red Rose Centre, Regent Road, Salford, M5 3GR
Phone: 0161 877 6262
Hampshire
Saxon House,28-30 Chapel Rd,Southampton,SO14 5GL
Phone: 023 8082 9666
Festival Place, Basingstoke, RG21 7JR
Phone: 01256 464663
93-95 Commercial Road, Portsmouth, PO1 1BQ
Phone: 02392 863792
3 West Street,Market Place,Ringwood, BH24 1DY
Phone: 08444 145273
Unit 12 Fitzherbert Spur, Farlington, Portsmouth, PO6 1TT
Phone: 02392 205100
Hertfordshire
Galleria Unit 29, The Galleria, Comet Way, Hatfield, AL10 0YA
Phone: 01707 258153
67 London Road, St Albans, AL1 1LN
Phone: 01727 898300
36-38 High St, Barnet, EN5 5RU
Phone: 020 8441 8603
Kent
16 Park Mall, Ashford, TN24 8RY
Phone: 01233 623003
3 Swallow Rise,Walderslade,Chatham,ME5 7QB
Phone: 01634 304399
Lancashire
115 New Court Way, Ormskirk, L39 2YT
Phone: 01695 570023
513-515 Middleton Road, Chadderton, Oldham, OL9 9SH
Phone: 0161 6270614
Leicestershire
7 St Marys Road, Market Harborough, LE16 7DS
Phone: 01858 463144
58 King Street, Melton Mowbray, LE13 1XB
Phone: 01664 568000
70 Narborough Road, Leicester, LE23 0BR
Phone: 01162 545456
Unit 1 Metropolitan Apartments, 20 Lee Street, Leicester, LE1 3RF
Phone: 07971 012199
58a London Road, Leicester, LE2 0QD
01162 557492
Lincolnshire
161-162 High Street, Lincoln, LN5 7AF
Phone: 01522 537141
London
Fender hosting Learn To Play Day at
The Gallery Soho,125 Charing Cross Road,London,WC2H 0EW
41 Store Street, London, WC1E 7DB
Phone: 020 7323 2213
8 Chester CourtAlbany Street, London, NW1 4BU
Phone: 0207 935 8682
11 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 8TD
Phone: 020 7632 3950
Yamaha Music London (formerly Chappell of Bond Street)
152-160 Wardour Street, London, W1F 8YQ
Phone: 0207 432 4400
Merseyside
14-16 Williamson Street, Liverpool, L1 1EB
Phone: 0151 709 1455
Northamptonshire
86 Bridge Street, Northampton, NN1 1PD
Phone: 01604 230 433
Northamptonshire
16 St Giles Terrace, Northampton, NN1 2BN
Phone: 01604 250905
Northumberland
Central Arcade, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 5BP
Phone: 0191 232 1356
Nottinghamshire
43 Abbey Road, West Bridgeford, Nottingham, NG2 5NG
Phone: 01159 744864
246 Victoria Centre, Nottingham, NG1 3QQ
Phone: 0115 9482300
Somerset
Music Dynamics in association with The Nest
33 Broad Street, Bath, BA1 5LP
Phone: 01225 332414
141 Staplegroive Road, Taunton, TA2 6AF
Phone: 01823 282386
5 Bath St, Frome, BA11 1DH
Phone: 01373 462083
Staffordshire
16-22 Hillchurch Street, Stoke on Trent, ST1 2EX
Phone: 01782 205100
Surrey
Andertons Music in conjunction with ACM Guildford
58/59 Woodbridge Road,Guildford,GU1 4RF
Phone: 01483 456777
13 The Broadway, Addlestone, KT15 3EU
Phone: 01932 351165
Weyhill, Haslemere, GU27 1HN
Phone: 01428 658806
Jonathan Myall Music & Just Flutes
46 South End, Croydon, CR0 1DP
Phone: 0208 020 8662 8400
12-18 High Street, Merstham, RH1 3EA
Phone: 01737 645065
35 St. Nicholas Way, Sutton, SM1 1JB
Phone: 0208 642 2838
29-31 High St,Caterham,CR3 5UE
Phone: 01883 345569
Sussex
13 The Parade, Northgate, Crawley, RH10 8DT
Phone: 01293 611166
90 Western Road, Brighton, BN1 2LB
Phone: 01273 775607
Warwickshire
7 Park Street, Leamington Spa, CV32 4QN
Phone: 01926 317025
38 Rother Street, Stratford Upon Avon, CV37 6LP
Phone: 01789 268515
West Midlands
3 Lionel St,Birmingham,B3 1AG
Phone: 0121 236 6066
136 Lawley Middleway, Birmingham, B4 7XX
Phone: 0121 359 5056
Wiltshire
5 Catherine Street, Salisbury, SP1 2DF
Phone: 01722 322278
The Pounds Art Centre in conjunction with KIK Radio
Pound Pill, Corsham, SN13 9HX
Phone: 01249 701628
Worcestershire
"Woodview", Throckmorton Road, Throckmorton, Pershore, WR10 2JY
Phone: 01386 860419
Yorkshire
11-15 Market Street, Huddersfield, HD1 2EH
Phone: 01484 427455
113 Vicar Lane, Leeds, LS1 6PJ
Phone: 0113 203 1470
7-9 Longacre Close, Holbrook, Sheffield, S20 3FR
Phone: 01142 472200
16 Skinner Street, Whitby,YO21 8AU
Phone: 01904 658836
Unit A15 The Light, The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 8TL
Phone: 0113 2343423
18 Lendal, York, YO1 8AU
Phone: 01904 658836
Citygate, 9 Kirkstall Road, Leeds, LS3 1LH
Phone: 0113 242 6601
13 Goodramgate,York,YO1 7LW
Phone: 01904 674440
4b Linton Court, Duke Street, Settle, BD24 9DW
Phone: 01729 825838
Anvil Works, Harrogate Road, BD23 6HZ
Phone: 01756 711712
NORTHERN IRELAND
30A Ballymoney Road, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT43 5BY
Phone: 028 2565 5669
12 Balloo Avenue, Bangor, BT19 7QT
Phone: 02891 274886
121-125 Royal Avenue, Belfast, BT1 1FF
Phone: 028 9027 8555
SCOTLAND
Ayrshire
1 Carrick Road, Ayr, KA7 2RA
Phone: 01292 886619
Glasgow
13-15 Old Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, G3 8QY
Phone: 0141 339 9400
70 Victoria Road, Glasgow, G42 7AA
Phone: 0141 4246800
Midlothian
14 Elm Row, Edinburgh, EH7 4AA
Phone: 0131 556 3005
41 Shandwick Place, Edinburgh, EH2 4RG
Phone: 0131 221 0041
1 Grassmarket,Edinburgh,EH1 2HY
Phone: 0131 229 8211
WALES
Carmarthenshire
2 Llandeilo Road, Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, SA14 6NA
Tel: 01269 843223
Glamorgan
5A High St, Cardiff, CF10 1AW
Phone: 029 2039 8215
108 High Street, Gorseinon, Nr Swansea, SA4 4BR
Phone: 01792 892005
Pembrokeshire
20 High Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 2DA
Phone: 01437 770808
Powys
Units 19-20 Mochdre Ent Park, Newtown, Powys, SY16 4LE
Phone: 01686 623535