National Learn To Play Day - participating stores

Now in its third year, National Learn To Play Day takes place on Saturday 12 April 2014 and will see music shops around the country host free lessons on a variety of instruments.

Organised by UK instrument charity Music For All, last year's event saw over 100 stores get involved and there's already a huge list of shops signed up for this year's National Learn To Play Day.

Check out the full list of participating stores below and be sure to keep 12 April free.

ENGLAND

Berkshire

Dawkes Music

The Woodwind & Brass Warehouse, Reform Road, Maidenhead, SL6 8BT

Phone: 01628 630800

Dawsons Music

65 Caversham Road, Reading, RG1 8AD

Phone: 0118 958 1320

Drumwright

Unit 22, Headley Park 10, Headley Road East, Woodley, Reading, RG5 4SW

Phone: 0118 944 1418

Handel Pianos

Verve House, London Road, Sunningdale, SL5 0DJ

Phone: 01344 873645

Hickies

153 Friar Street, Reading, RG1 1HG

Phone: 0118 957 5771

Hogan Music

Winchcombe House, 123-126 Bartholomew Street, Newbury, RG14 5BN

Phone: 01635 378 68

Bristol

Musicroom

30 College Green, Bristol, BS1 5TB

Phone: 0117 929 0390

PMT Music Stores

5 Rupert Street, Bristol, BS1 2PY

Phone: 01179 349 955

Buckinghamshire

Hollywood Music

90 High Street, Stony Stratford, MK11 1AH

Phone: 01908 261990

Cambridgeshire

Nepenthe Recording Studios

Unit 5, Elliotts Park Street, Kings Cliffe, Peterborough, PE8 6ER

Phone: 01780 470826

Cheshire

Dawsons Music

30 Pepper Street, Chester, CH1 1DF

Phone: 01244 348606

Dawsons Music

52 Stamford New Road, Altrincham, WA14 1EJ

Phone: 0161 928 3302

Dawsons Music

5 High Bank Side, Stockport, SK1 1HG

Phone: 0161 477 1210

Dawsons Music

65 Sankey Street, Warrington, WA1 1SU

Phone: 01925 622182

Jones Pianos of Chester

Great Western House, The Sidings, Boundary Lane, Saltney, Chester, CH4 8RD

Phone: 01244 675999

Cornwall

Trevada Music

9 Chapel Street, Camborne, TR14 8EF

Phone: 01209 714353

Cumbria

Lakeland Music

15 Devonshire Street,Penrith,CA11 7SR

Phone: 01768 864024

Derbyshire

Foulds Music

40 Irongate, Derby, DE1 3GA

Devon

Mansons Guitar Store

McCoys Arcade, Fore St, Exeter, EX4 3AN

Phone: 01392 496379

Musicroom

154 Sidwell Street, Exeter, EX4 6RT

Phone: 01392 436258

Dorset

Absolute Music

Absolute Music, 855 Ringwood Road, Bournemouth, BH11 8NE

Phone: 01202 597180

Durham

JG Windows Ltd

41/42 BlackwellGate, Darlington, DL1 5HW

Phone: 01325 354676

JG Windows Ltd

16 Garden Walk, Yellow Mall, Metrocentre Gateshead, NE11 9XY

Phone: 0191 493 2244

Essex

Advance Music

79 Station Lane, Hornchurch, RM12 6JU

Phone: 01708 442748

Allegro Music

95 High Street, Chelmsford, CM1 1DX

Phone: 01245 283527

Allegro Music

37 St Botolphs Street, Colchester, CO2 7EA

Phone: 01206 579886

Allegro Music

252-254 London Road, Westcliff On Sea, SS0 7JG

Phone: 01702 348476

East Coast Musical Instruments

184 Hornchurch Road, Hornchurch, RM11 1QL

Phone: 01708 446644

Mann's Music

123 High Street,Colchester,CO1 1SZ

Phone: 01206 572783

Gloucestershire

Music Dynamics in association with Skyhook Studios

Stroud House, Station Road, Stroud, GL5 3AP

Phone: 0845 3045070

Musical Instruments Cheltenham

52 Winchcombe Street, Cheltenham, GL52 2ND

Phone: 01242 517635

Greater London

All Flutes Plus

60-61 Warren Street, London, W1T 5NZ

Phone: 020 7388 8438

Bell Percussion

6 Greenock RoadActon, London, W3 8DU

Phone: 020 8896 1200

Hillsound/MI Repairs

24/26 High Street, Hampton Hill, TW12 1PD

Phone: 020 8977 7788

Ivor Mairants Music Centre

56 Rathbone Place,London,W1T 1JT

Phone: 020 7636 1481

Phil Parker Ltd

106A Crawford St, London, W1H 2HZ

Phone: 0207 486 8206

Ritz Music

88 Sheen Rd, Richmond, TW9 1UF

Phone:020 8332 1488

Stompbox Ltd

35 The Broadway, Joel Street, Northwood, HA6 1NZ

Phone: 01923 841 271

Wembley Music Centre in conjunction with the ICMP (The Institute)

Unit 8, Metro Trading Centre,Fifth Way,Wembley,HA9 0YJ

Phone: 020 8795 4001

Greater Manchester

Dawsons Music

30 Portland Street, Manchester, M1 4GS

Phone: 0161 237 1770

Forsyth Bros Ltd

126 Deansgate, Manchester, M3 2GR

Phone: 0161 834 3281

The Music Store

Upper Regent Crescent, Trafford Centre, Manchester, M17 8AA

Phone: 0161 258 9415

PMT Music Stores

Unit 5, The Red Rose Centre, Regent Road, Salford, M5 3GR

Phone: 0161 877 6262

Hampshire

Academy Of Music and Sound

Saxon House,28-30 Chapel Rd,Southampton,SO14 5GL

Phone: 023 8082 9666

Dawsons Music

Festival Place, Basingstoke, RG21 7JR

Phone: 01256 464663

Musicroom

93-95 Commercial Road, Portsmouth, PO1 1BQ

Phone: 02392 863792

Oasis Musical Instruments

3 West Street,Market Place,Ringwood, BH24 1DY

Phone: 08444 145273

Nevada Music

Unit 12 Fitzherbert Spur, Farlington, Portsmouth, PO6 1TT

Phone: 02392 205100

Hertfordshire

Musicroom

Galleria Unit 29, The Galleria, Comet Way, Hatfield, AL10 0YA

Phone: 01707 258153

The Music Department

67 London Road, St Albans, AL1 1LN

Phone: 01727 898300

The Sound Garden

36-38 High St, Barnet, EN5 5RU

Phone: 020 8441 8603

Kent

DB Music

16 Park Mall, Ashford, TN24 8RY

Phone: 01233 623003

Medway Drum Studio

3 Swallow Rise,Walderslade,Chatham,ME5 7QB

Phone: 01634 304399

Lancashire

Sound Affects Music

115 New Court Way, Ormskirk, L39 2YT

Phone: 01695 570023

UK Musical Instruments

513-515 Middleton Road, Chadderton, Oldham, OL9 9SH

Phone: 0161 6270614

Leicestershire

MH Music

7 St Marys Road, Market Harborough, LE16 7DS

Phone: 01858 463144

Icon Music Ltd

58 King Street, Melton Mowbray, LE13 1XB

Phone: 01664 568000

Intasound Music Ltd

70 Narborough Road, Leicester, LE23 0BR

Phone: 01162 545456

Music Junkie

Unit 1 Metropolitan Apartments, 20 Lee Street, Leicester, LE1 3RF

Phone: 07971 012199

Sheehans Music

58a London Road, Leicester, LE2 0QD

01162 557492

Lincolnshire

Musicroom

161-162 High Street, Lincoln, LN5 7AF

Phone: 01522 537141

London

Fender hosting Learn To Play Day at

The Gallery Soho,125 Charing Cross Road,London,WC2H 0EW

Foote'sMusic

41 Store Street, London, WC1E 7DB

Phone: 020 7323 2213

Markson Pianos

8 Chester CourtAlbany Street, London, NW1 4BU

Phone: 0207 935 8682

Musicroom

11 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 8TD

Phone: 020 7632 3950

Yamaha Music London (formerly Chappell of Bond Street)

152-160 Wardour Street, London, W1F 8YQ

Phone: 0207 432 4400

Merseyside

Dawsons Music

14-16 Williamson Street, Liverpool, L1 1EB

Phone: 0151 709 1455

Northamptonshire

PMT Music Stores

86 Bridge Street, Northampton, NN1 1PD

Phone: 01604 230 433

St Giles Music

16 St Giles Terrace, Northampton, NN1 2BN

Phone: 01604 250905

Northumberland

JG Windows Ltd

Central Arcade, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 5BP

Phone: 0191 232 1356

Nottinghamshire

Guitar Base

43 Abbey Road, West Bridgeford, Nottingham, NG2 5NG

Phone: 01159 744864

Musicroom

246 Victoria Centre, Nottingham, NG1 3QQ

Phone: 0115 9482300

Somerset

Music Dynamics in association with The Nest

33 Broad Street, Bath, BA1 5LP

Phone: 01225 332414

John Packer Ltd

141 Staplegroive Road, Taunton, TA2 6AF

Phone: 01823 282386

Sounds Of Frome

5 Bath St, Frome, BA11 1DH

Phone: 01373 462083

Staffordshire

Academy of Sound

16-22 Hillchurch Street, Stoke on Trent, ST1 2EX

Phone: 01782 205100

Surrey

Andertons Music in conjunction with ACM Guildford

58/59 Woodbridge Road,Guildford,GU1 4RF

Phone: 01483 456777

Brittens Music

13 The Broadway, Addlestone, KT15 3EU

Phone: 01932 351165

Chamberlain Music

Weyhill, Haslemere, GU27 1HN

Phone: 01428 658806

Jonathan Myall Music & Just Flutes

46 South End, Croydon, CR0 1DP

Phone: 0208 020 8662 8400

Newtons Music Shop

12-18 High Street, Merstham, RH1 3EA

Phone: 01737 645065

Sutton Music Centre Ltd

35 St. Nicholas Way, Sutton, SM1 1JB

Phone: 0208 642 2838

Vivace Pianos

29-31 High St,Caterham,CR3 5UE

Phone: 01883 345569

Sussex

The Music Company

13 The Parade, Northgate, Crawley, RH10 8DT

Phone: 01293 611166

Musicroom

90 Western Road, Brighton, BN1 2LB

Phone: 01273 775607

Warwickshire

Presto Classical

7 Park Street, Leamington Spa, CV32 4QN

Phone: 01926 317025

Musicroom

38 Rother Street, Stratford Upon Avon, CV37 6LP

Phone: 01789 268515

West Midlands

Academy Of Music & Sound

3 Lionel St,Birmingham,B3 1AG

Phone: 0121 236 6066

PMT Music Stores

136 Lawley Middleway, Birmingham, B4 7XX

Phone: 0121 359 5056

Wiltshire

Musicroom

5 Catherine Street, Salisbury, SP1 2DF

Phone: 01722 322278

The Pounds Art Centre in conjunction with KIK Radio

Pound Pill, Corsham, SN13 9HX

Phone: 01249 701628

Worcestershire

Vale Pianos

"Woodview", Throckmorton Road, Throckmorton, Pershore, WR10 2JY

Phone: 01386 860419

Yorkshire

Dawsons Music

11-15 Market Street, Huddersfield, HD1 2EH

Phone: 01484 427455

Dawsons Music

113 Vicar Lane, Leeds, LS1 6PJ

Phone: 0113 203 1470

Drum Stop

7-9 Longacre Close, Holbrook, Sheffield, S20 3FR

Phone: 01142 472200

Musicport Shop

16 Skinner Street, Whitby,YO21 8AU

Phone: 01904 658836

Musicroom

Unit A15 The Light, The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 8TL

Phone: 0113 2343423

Musicroom

18 Lendal, York, YO1 8AU

Phone: 01904 658836

PMT Music Stores

Citygate, 9 Kirkstall Road, Leeds, LS3 1LH

Phone: 0113 242 6601

Red Cow Music

13 Goodramgate,York,YO1 7LW

Phone: 01904 674440

Settle Music

4b Linton Court, Duke Street, Settle, BD24 9DW

Phone: 01729 825838

Yorkshire Pianos

Anvil Works, Harrogate Road, BD23 6HZ

Phone: 01756 711712

NORTHERN IRELAND

Ballymena School Of Music

30A Ballymoney Road, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT43 5BY

Phone: 028 2565 5669

Dawsons Music

12 Balloo Avenue, Bangor, BT19 7QT

Phone: 02891 274886

Dawsons Music

121-125 Royal Avenue, Belfast, BT1 1FF

Phone: 028 9027 8555

SCOTLAND

Ayrshire

Fergusons Academy Of Music

1 Carrick Road, Ayr, KA7 2RA

Phone: 01292 886619

Glasgow

Band Supplies

13-15 Old Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, G3 8QY

Phone: 0141 339 9400

Fergusons Academy Of Music

70 Victoria Road, Glasgow, G42 7AA

Phone: 0141 4246800

Midlothian

Key Player

14 Elm Row, Edinburgh, EH7 4AA

Phone: 0131 556 3005

Musicroom

41 Shandwick Place, Edinburgh, EH2 4RG

Phone: 0131 221 0041

Red Dog Music

1 Grassmarket,Edinburgh,EH1 2HY

Phone: 0131 229 8211

WALES

Carmarthenshire

Trevada Music

2 Llandeilo Road, Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, SA14 6NA

Tel: 01269 843223

Glamorgan

Cranes Music

5A High St, Cardiff, CF10 1AW

Phone: 029 2039 8215

Spider Music

108 High Street, Gorseinon, Nr Swansea, SA4 4BR

Phone: 01792 892005

Pembrokeshire

Musicians World

20 High Street, Haverfordwest, SA61 2DA

Phone: 01437 770808

Powys

Stuart Jones Pianos Ltd

Units 19-20 Mochdre Ent Park, Newtown, Powys, SY16 4LE

Phone: 01686 623535