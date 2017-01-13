NAMM 2017: PRS launches Sonzera guitar amp line

NAMM 2017: PRS Guitars has added to its already formidable NAMM arsenal with the announcement of an entirely new line of guitar amps, the Sonzera series.

Consisting of a 50W combo, 50W head and 20W combo, each amp offers two channels - clean and lead - plus independent controls and three-spring reverb (with independent reverb controls on the 50-watters).

PRS promises "shimmering, 'chimey' tones" from the clean channel, while the lead offers "edgy overdrive to a stacked onslaught of full-on searing lead tone".

Elsewhere, a bright switch and presence control help to dial in tones.

Each amp sports one JJ ECC835 and three 12AX7 preamp valves and two power valves (6L6GCs in the 20W, EL34s in the 50W), while combos have 12" Celestion V-style speakers.

Guitarists including Black Stone Cherry's Chris Robertson, Snarky Puppy's Mark Lettieri and Minus The Bear's Dave Knudson have already been putting the amps through their paces live and in the studio, as you can see in the video above.

Prices start at £749/€899 for the 20W combo,£879/€1,050 for the 50W combo and £749/€899 for the 50W head.

We'll have more from the show, but until then, PRS Guitars has more info.

The Sonzera marks the latest in a long line of PRS announcements for NAMM, including a complete revamp of its SE line, as well as a trio of new Core models and the S2 Vela Satin.