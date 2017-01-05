NAMM 2017: PRS reveals S2 Vela Satin guitar

NAMM 2017: 2015's S2 Vela saw PRS venture into offset waters for the first time, and the model has proved such a hit, Mr Smith has seen fit to release a Satin version of that same guitar.

Boasting a satin nitro finish with tortoiseshell pickguard on mahogany body, the S2 Vela Satin features the same pickup configuration as the original model, with a coil-splittable Starla humbucker in the bridge and Type D single coil in the neck.

Also onboard is PRS's plate-style bridge with two intonation-adjustable saddles, plus locking tuners and a Pattern Regular mahogany neck with dot inlays.

Three finishes are on offer: Charcoal (pictured), McCarty Tobacco Sunburst and Vintage Cherry. Mmm.

If you like the looks of this one, you'd best get a move on: PRS isn't limiting the number of Satins it will make, but you have to get your order in between 3 January and 28 February 2017. The price is £1,175/€1,395.

A fine way to kick off the new year, right? See PRS Guitars for more details.

In other PRS NAMM news, a complete revamp of the SE line is underway, and we can also expect a trio of new Core models.