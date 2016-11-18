PRS launches 3 new electric guitars, updates Core and S2 lines

Last month, PRS revealed updates across its SE range, and now it's announced its Core and S2 lines will receive an overhaul, while three new guitars will make their appearance next year: the McCarty Singlecut 594, 509 and Santana Retro.

Major updates include the PRS Gen III vibrato, which will come as standard on all vibrato-equipped Core guitars except the DGT, and features increased mounting screw mass and bridge plate groves for improved harmonics and sustain.

In addition, the piezo-equipped P22 and P24 have been rebranded as the Custom 22 Piezo and Custom 24 Piezo respectively, while the Hollowbody II is being offered with or without the system.

On the S2 side, there's been a major pickup revamp: the S2 Custom and Standard now pack 85/15 'S' pickups, designed by Paul Reed Smith to offer increased clarity and enhanced high- and low-end.

What's more, all-mahogany S2 models (Standards, Mira, Starla and Vela) are now offered solely with dot inlays - good news for the anti-bird brigade.

Read on for the lowdown on those three new models, and expect more in the way of announcements from PRS in the months to come - there are already rumblings of more amps on the way…