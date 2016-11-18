PRS launches 3 new electric guitars, updates Core and S2 lines
Update with destiny
Last month, PRS revealed updates across its SE range, and now it's announced its Core and S2 lines will receive an overhaul, while three new guitars will make their appearance next year: the McCarty Singlecut 594, 509 and Santana Retro.
Major updates include the PRS Gen III vibrato, which will come as standard on all vibrato-equipped Core guitars except the DGT, and features increased mounting screw mass and bridge plate groves for improved harmonics and sustain.
In addition, the piezo-equipped P22 and P24 have been rebranded as the Custom 22 Piezo and Custom 24 Piezo respectively, while the Hollowbody II is being offered with or without the system.
On the S2 side, there's been a major pickup revamp: the S2 Custom and Standard now pack 85/15 'S' pickups, designed by Paul Reed Smith to offer increased clarity and enhanced high- and low-end.
What's more, all-mahogany S2 models (Standards, Mira, Starla and Vela) are now offered solely with dot inlays - good news for the anti-bird brigade.
Read on for the lowdown on those three new models, and expect more in the way of announcements from PRS in the months to come - there are already rumblings of more amps on the way…
Singlecut McCarty 594
PRESS RELEASE: With endorsements from artists like John Mayer, John Wesley Dearth, and Jimmy Herring, the McCarty 594 saw a great reception in 2016. For 2017, PRS has introduced a single-cutaway version of the 594 as both the November Private Stock Guitar of the Month and a new Core model.
The 594 family embodies vintage tone and feel while incorporating modern manufacturing techniques that deliver superior playability. Here is what some artists have been saying about the 594:
- “To hear that old PAF sound but be able to articulate the notes in a way that only modern manufacturing could allow is so exciting,” said John Mayer.
- “It’s kinda freaking me out a bit. Causing me to re-think my touring set...I am a bit stunned. The 594 sounded like a good concept on paper, but, just wow. This is killer,” reacted John Wesley Dearth (Porcupine Tree).
- “I love the two volume/two tone layout, while still keeping the overall feel of PRS,” offered Jimmy Herring (Widespread Panic, the Ringers).
The addition of the McCarty Singlecut 594 will be sure to turn some more heads.
509
PRESS RELEASE: The 509 is another new model for 2017 that began as a Private Stock Guitar of the Month. One of the most versatile guitars in the PRS Core line up, the 509 starts with a 5 single coil platform – with the outside four coils grouped as humbuckers. The addition of the 509’s innovative switching system (a 5-way blade switch and two mini-toggle coil-tap switches), gives players an array of humbucking, singlecoil, and blended tones.
Additional unique appointments include a longer 25.25” scale length, which adds some upper harmonic sparkle, and the PRS Gen III Patented Tremolo (more on that below).
“The 509 is a "Swiss-army-knife" five pickup/nine sound instrument with a highly-usable switching system that has evolved in recent years through experimentation, feedback, and experience. I believe the 509 will feel right at home to players who want a longer 25.25” scale guitar with this pickup configuration, but also want several more musical sounds,” said Paul Reed Smith.
Players familiar with PRS will recognize this as a marriage of the company’s 513 and 408 models that celebrates the best of those two models in one guitar.
Santana Retro
PRESS RELEASE: The last major update to the PRS Core line lies with the company’s longest-running artist signature model: the Santana. The 2017 Santana model has been reintroduced as the Santana Retro, a model previously only available through the Private Stock program.
Based directly off of Santana’s “Pre-Factory” guitar, the Santana features several design elements from the early 1980’s, including a deeper body carve and scoop, an original style heel, and the original headstock shape and nut placement.
For players interested in historical specs and a guitar that in many ways started PRS, check out the 2017 Santana Retro.