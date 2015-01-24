NAMM 2015: Martin stand highlights - in pictures
Martin's NAMM 2015 stand
NAMM 2015: Martin managed to spring a few surprises at this year's NAMM, with the emergence of its new Junior Series sitting at the top of the bill.
This gallery contains our highlights from the company's restrained but confident stand, and you can see more of the 2015 Martin range here.
Dreadnought Junior
An all-new body size for Martin, the Dreadnought Junior is designed for player comfort and easy action.
The low price point makes it a good first Martin for cash-strapped players, too.
- Body Size: Dreadnought Junior - 14 Fret
- Top: Solid Sitka Spruce
- Rosette: 2 Ring
- Top Bracing Pattern: Dreadnought Junior
- Top Braces: Solid Sitka Spruce 1/4"
- Back Material: Solid Sapele
- Side Material: Solid Sapele
- Neck Material: Select Hardwood
- Neck Shape: Dreadnought Junior Profile
- Fingerboard Material: Black Richlite
- Scale Length: 24''
- Number Of Frets Clear: 14
- Number Of Frets Total: 20
- Bridge String Spacing: 2-3/16''
- Saddle: 16'' Radius/Compensated/White Tusq
- Electronics: Fishman Sonitone
Dreadnought Junior
D-35 Brazilian 50th Anniversary Limited Edition
Celebrating 50 years of the classic model, this D-35 features solid Madagascar rosewood sides and back wings, plus a Brazilian rosewood back centre wedge and headplate, and FSC-certified European spruce top.
Each guitar features a numbered interior label signed by C.F. Martin IV plus an Anniversary booklet.
- Limited to 100
- Brazilian Rosewood Wedge/Headplate
- Special D-35 Brazilian Booklet
- Label signed by CFM IV
D-35 Brazilian 50th Anniversary Limited Edition
OM-45 De Luxe Authentic 1930
No, that price isn't a typo.
- "OM" 14-Fret
- Limited to 11
- Vintage Tone System
- Martin SP Lifespan Strings
D-35 2015 Limited Edition
- Standard D-35 Model
- Special D-35 Turns 50 Block
- Special Interior Label
- D-35 Booklet