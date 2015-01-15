NAMM 2015: Martin unveils 2015 acoustic guitar models
Dreadnought Junior
NAMM 2015: There are a number of surprises in store for Martin acoustic guitar fans this year, most notably the debut of the company's new Junior Series, while the Vintage Tone System also allows the company to accurately emulate the top and braces of a specific era using torrefaction.
A handful of new limited-edition models are set to be introduced, too, as well as a new 000-15M Burst – take a flick through our gallery for the lowdown, and check out the official Martin site for more info.
£599
An all-new body size for Martin, the Dreadnought Junior is designed for player comfort and easy action. The low price point makes it a good first Martin for cash-strapped players, too.
- Body Size: Dreadnought Junior - 14 Fret
- Top: Solid Sitka Spruce
- Rosette: 2 Ring
- Top Bracing Pattern: Dreadnought Junior
- Top Braces: Solid Sitka Spruce 1/4"
- Back Material: Solid Sapele
- Side Material: Solid Sapele
- Neck Material: Select Hardwood
- Neck Shape: Dreadnought Junior Profile
- Fingerboard Material: Black Richlite
- Scale Length: 24''
- Number Of Frets Clear: 14
- Number Of Frets Total: 20
- Bridge String Spacing: 2-3/16''
- Saddle: 16'' Radius/Compensated/White Tusq
- Electronics: Fishman Sonitone
OM-28 Authentic 1931
Based on a rare 1931 OM-28 model originally owned by Mike Seegar, this Orchestra model is faithful to the original specs, aside from a few minor alterations, while Martin's Vintage Tone System replicates the aged look and tonality of the original.
- Body Size: 000-14 Fret
- Top: VTS Solid Adirondack Spruce
- Rosette: Style 28 (Authentic 1921/31)
- Top Bracing Pattern: OM-28 Authentic 1931
- Top Braces: VTS Adirondack Spruce 5/16" with 1/4" Tone Bars Circa 1931
- Back Material: Solid Madagascar Rosewood
- Back Purfling: Style 28 Zig-Zag (Authentic)
- Side Material: Solid Madagascar Rosewood
- Neck Material: Genuine Mahogany
- Neck Shape: Authentic 1931 Barrel & Heel
- Fingerboard Material: Solid Black Ebony
- Scale Length: 25.4"
- Number Of Frets Clear: 14
- Number Of Frets Total: 20
- Bridge String Spacing: 2-5/16"
- Saddle: 16" Radius/Long Bone
- Electronics: none
Custom Shop CS-00041-15
Limited to 75 guitars worldwide, the SC-00041-15 is a good looker, all right, with orange and black grained solid cocobolo back and sides, and a torrefied Adirondack spruce top, courtesy of the Vintage Tone System, which also offers high-performance bracing for a standout tone.
- Body Size: 000-14 Fret
- Top: VTS Solid Adirondack Spruce
- Rosette: Style 45
- Top Bracing Pattern: Standard "X" Scalloped - Golden Era Style
- Top Braces: Solid Adirondack Spruce 1/4"
- Back Material: Solid Cocobolo
- Back Purfling: none
- Side Material: Solid Cocobolo
- Neck Material: Genuine Mahogany w/ Carbon Fiber Truss Rod
- Neck Shape: Modified Low Oval w/ PA Taper
- Nut Material: Bone
- Fingerboard Material: Solid Black Ebony
- Scale Length: 24.9"
- Number Of Frets Clear: 14
- Number Of Frets Total: 20
- Saddle: 16" Radius/Compensated/Bone
- Electronics: none
Limited Edition D-41 Purple Martin Cocobolo
Named after a North American swallow, this D-41 is adorned with a Purple Martin motif across the black pickguard, ebony fingerboard and bridge. Only 50 will be produced, and each guitar will include a numbered interior label signed by C.F. Martin IV.
- Body Size: D-14 Fret
- Top: Solid Adirondack Spruce
- Rosette: Style 45
- Top Bracing Pattern: Standard "X" Scalloped (Golden Era Style) - Forward Shifted
- Top Braces: Solid Adirondack Spruce 5/16"
- Back Material: Solid Cocobolo
- Back Purfling: Style 45 Golden Era w/ 18 Style Black Fiber on each Side
- Side Material: Solid Cocobolo
- Neck Material: Genuine Mahogany
- Neck Shape: Modified Low Oval w/ Performing Artist Taper
- Nut Material: Bone
- Fingerboard Material: Solid Black Ebony
- Scale Length: 25.4"
- Number Of Frets Clear: 14
- Number Of Frets Total: 20
- Saddle: 16" Radius/Compensated/Bone
- Electronics: Optional
SS-GP42-15
Martin's NAMM Show Special for 2015 features an aged torrefied European spruce soundboard and flamed Hawaiian koa back and sides. Only 50 of these guitars will be produced, and each will be personally signed by C.F. Martin IV.
- Body Size: Grand Performance 14 Fret Non-Cutaway
- Top: VTS Certified European Spruce
- Top Bracing Pattern: Standard "X" Scalloped (Golden Era Style)
- Back Material: Solid Highly Flamed Koa w/ Madagascar Rosewood Wedge
- Side Material: Solid Highly Flamed Koa
- Neck Material: Genuine Mahogany
- Neck Shape: Performing Artist Profile
- Fingerboard Material: Solid Black Ebony
- Scale Length: 25.4"
- Number Of Frets Clear: 14
- Number Of Frets Total: 20
- Saddle: 16" Radius/Compensated/White Tusq
- Electronics: Fishman Aura VT
Limited Edition SSC-OM35-15
Martin's other NAMM Show Special guitar, the SSC-OM35-15 features a 35 three-piece back, with solid cherry wings and a Pacific big leaf flamed maple centre wedge. Again, only 50 models will be made, each signed by C.F. Martin IV.
- Body Size: 000-14 Fret
- Top: Solid Adirondack Spruce
- Top Bracing Pattern: Standard ''X'' Scalloped
- Top Braces: Solid Adirondack Spruce 1/4''
- Back Material: Solid Certified Cherry Wings w/ Pacific Bigleaf Flame Maple Wedge
- Side Material: Solid Certified Cherry
- Neck Material: Genuine Mahogany
- Neck Shape: Modified Low Oval w/ Performing Artist Taper
- Fingerboard Material: Solid Black Ebony
- Scale Length: 25.4''
- Number Of Frets Clear: 14
- Number Of Frets Total: 20
- Saddle: 16'' Radius/Compensated/Bone
- Electronics: none
000-15M Burst
The 000-15M Burst is an 000 version of the popular D-15M Burst, with mahogany top, back, sides and neck and a tasty price tag to boot.
- Body Size: 000-14 Fret
- Top: Solid Mahogany
- Top Bracing Pattern: A-Frame "X"
- Top Braces: Solid Sitka Spruce 5/16"
- Back Material: Solid Mahogany
- Side Material: Solid Mahogany
- Neck Material: Solid Mahogany
- Neck Shape: Modified Low Oval
- Scale Length: 25.4"
- Number Of Frets Clear: 14
- Number Of Frets Total: 20
- Saddle: 16" Radius/Compensated/Bone
CEO-8
With specs chosen by CEO & Chairman Chris Martin, the CEO-8 features a Grand Jumbo body size, plus D-Tar Wave-Length Multi-Source electronics and an interior label individually numbered and signed by C.F. Martin IV.
- Body Size: 17" Grand J-14 Fret
- Top: VTS Solid Sitka Spruce
- Top Bracing Pattern: Standard "X", Progressively Scalloped Tone Bars
- Top Braces: Solid Sitka Spruce 5/16"
- Back Material: Solid Sycamore
- Side Material: Solid Sycamore
- Neck Material: Solid Sycamore
- Neck Shape: Modified Low Oval w/ PA Taper
- Nut Material: Bone
- Fingerboard Material: Solid Black Ebony
- Scale Length: 25.4"
- Number Of Frets Clear: 14
- Number Of Frets Total: 20
- Saddle: 16" Radius/Compensated/White Tusq
- Electronics: D-Tar Wave-Length Multi-Source
Martin D-35 Brazilian 50th Anniversary
Celebrating 50 years of the classic model, the D-35 features solid Madagascar rosewood sides and back wings, plus a Brazilian rosewood back centre wedge and headplate, and FSC-certified European spruce top. Each guitar features a numbered interior label signed by C.F. Martin IV plus an Anniversary booklet.
- Body Size: D-14 Fret
- Top: Certified European Spruce
- Back Material: Solid Madagascar Rosewood Wings w/ Brazilian Rosewood Wedge
- Side Material: Solid Madagascar Rosewood
- Neck Material: Genuine Mahogany
- Neck Shape: Modified Low Oval w/ Performing Artist Taper
- Nut Material: Bone
- Fingerboard Material: Solid Black Ebony
- Scale Length: 25.4"
- Number Of Frets Clear: 14
- Number Of Frets Total: 20
- Bridge Material: Solid Black Ebony
- Bridge Style: Modified 30's Style w/ Drop-In Saddle
- Bridge String Spacing: 2-3/16"
- Saddle: 16" Radius/Compensated/Bone
- Electronics: none