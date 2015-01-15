NAMM 2015: Martin unveils 2015 acoustic guitar models

NAMM 2015: There are a number of surprises in store for Martin acoustic guitar fans this year, most notably the debut of the company's new Junior Series, while the Vintage Tone System also allows the company to accurately emulate the top and braces of a specific era using torrefaction.

A handful of new limited-edition models are set to be introduced, too, as well as a new 000-15M Burst – take a flick through our gallery for the lowdown, and check out the official Martin site for more info.

Dreadnought Junior

£599

An all-new body size for Martin, the Dreadnought Junior is designed for player comfort and easy action. The low price point makes it a good first Martin for cash-strapped players, too.