NAMM 2015: Blackstar teases new product in video

NAMM 2015: Blackstar has released a teaser video for a product their launching at this month's NAMM show and after the Brits won the Best In Show award last year for their ID:Core series of amps, we're guessing this is also going to be something special.

What we do know at this stage is Blackstar's new product will feature Bluetooth connectivity, and if you watch the clip you'll notice an acoustic, electric and bass guitar all being used. Intriguing!

All is set to be on January 22 and we'll be reporting live from the NAMM show as it's launched.

