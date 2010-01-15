NAMM 2010: T-Rex introduces The Chameleon power supply

PRESS RELEASE: New from T-Rex NAMM 2010: The Chameleon is the most versatile power supply T-Rex has ever produced. Built for players with a large variety of pedals, the Chameleon offers all the advantages of the other Fuel Tank power supplies, plus an unprecedented 4 separate voltage options.

Features include:

6 Separate outlets (use up to 5 simultaneously)

Your choice of 9V DC, 12V DC, 18V DC or 12V AC power

Isolated, 300mA outlets (1500mA total)

Switchable 115V or 230V mains

All the cables you need

Compact, rugged road ready design

Legendary T-Rex quality

SSP £150

Part of the Fuel Tank family

The fuel Tank Chameleon is only the latest addition to the T-Rex Fuel Tank family. Our original Fuel Tank Classic features 5 outlets and is ideal for medium- sized pedal boards. It comes with lots of single patch cables and a multiple link cable. The Fuel Tank "Juicy Lucy" power 5 12V pedals and also offers great extras, like multiple unit linking.

The baby of the family- Fuel Tank Junior- is a good choice for a small number of 9V pedals. It offers both currency doubling to 240mA and voltage doubling to 18V.

For more information, visit T-Rex Effects' official site



Information taken from official press release

Submit press releases

Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!

Follow MusicRadar on Twitter

Get instant updates and bonus content plus chat with the team. Start here!